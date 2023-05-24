Join the fun with Brazoria County Library System’s annual Summer Reading Challenge for all ages beginning June 1. This year’s theme is All Together Now, which focuses on putting “unity in community,” and programs in local branches will be both fun and entertaining.
Reading prizes will be available for everyone. To participate and earn prizes, each age group will need to reach their reading goals. To qualify, children need to read 15 hours, teens for 20 hours and adults must read at least 30 hours. Reading times can be logged in several different ways: on the free Beanstack Tracker app, online at bclstx.beanstack.org or by requesting a paper log from a BCLS library branch.
All ages also can earn an e-Ticket for a County Grand Prize drawing. This year’s grand prizes include a Kindle Fire tablet with cover, a game set or a LEGO Brick Bundle with books. Once the challenge is completed, keep reading for additional opportunities for prizes.
Summer programs coming to multiple branches include the Texas A&M Chemistry Roadshow, Chicks to Children with Texas A&M AgriLife and Texas Reptiles presented by the Texas Master Naturalists-Cradle of Texas Chapter. Multiple branches will also host fun programs such as The Reading Magic Show with John O’Bryant and Domino’s Dough Show. To find out when and where these programs will be presented, check out the Summer Reading Challenge page on the BCLS website.
Each branch also will have weekly story times. To find dates, times and topics, visit the website, Facebook page or calendar for local branches, or call the branch.
Reading isn’t just books. Patrons who listen to audiobooks should count those minutes, too. Families who read (or listen) together should also count their time. Whether it is reading/listening on the way to work, at the beach or at home, it all counts.
Prizes and programs are provided by the Brazoria County Library System Foundation, TDECU, Crocodile Encounter of Angleton, the Brazoria County Historical Museum, the Plantation Quilting Guild, Hoopla Digital, Whataburger and Jennifer Trusty. For information about reading prizes and summer programs check out “Summer Reading Challenge” at mybcls.org.
About Brazoria County Library System (BCLS)
BCLS is a dynamic system of libraries providing convenient access to quality and popular resources to meet the educational and recreational needs of Brazoria County residents of all ages. There are 12 libraries in the system, located in the following cities: Alvin, Angleton, Brazoria, Clute, Danbury, Freeport, Lake Jackson, Manvel, Pearland (2), Sweeny, and West Columbia. mbcls.org
