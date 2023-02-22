Sandy Weems, commander of the American Legion Post 503, laughs as he helps cut the ceremonial ribbon marking the completion of renovations at the 70-year-old building. Weems is flanked by Alex Weems Jr., vice commander, and Tom Prowell, service officer.
Members of the American Legion thanked donors including the Kittie Nash Groce Hospital Trust. Pictured in the new entrance of the Legion Hall are 2022 Belle of the Brazos Taryn Fojtik, Post Vice Commander Alex “Mickey” Weems Jr., Larkad Phillips, John G. Phillips III ,representing the Kittie Nash Groce Hospital Trust, Post Commander Sandy Weems, Post Service Officer Tom Prowell and Post Operations Manager Steve Mann.
WEST COLUMBIA — Post Commander Sandy Weems chuckled as he cut the ceremonial ribbon at the American Legion Hall. As the maroon and white ribbon fell to the ground, camera shutters clicked and the small crowd clapped. After more than two years of work, the upgrades to the Legion Hall were finished.
Post 503 was chartered by West Columbia veterans returning from World War II. The building was constructed in 1950 and has served as a social center for more than 70 years. The post members have been fundraising for several years and have been the recipients of grants from Walmart, Home Depot and the Kittie Nash Groce Hospital Trust.
“We want to bring out American Legion Post up to date, modern, good-looking, well-equipped facility available for our post and veterans,” Weems said. “At the same time, we want a facility that we can rent to the community — the facility, grounds, pavilion, cook sheds, outdoor restrooms.”
The Legion Hall and grounds are the long-standing site of the San Jacinto Festival and Rotary Shrimp Boil each April and the July 4 celebrations.
Updates to the Legion Hall include a new enclosed entrance and an interior space for event registrations, sign-ins, ticket sales and other administrative functions. The building has a new roof, ample electrical outlets and LED dimmable lighting.
Weems said the Kittie Nash Groce Hospital Trust gave the post $90,000 “a generous grant to complete the entrance addition.”
John G. Phillips III, representing the Kittie Nash Groce Hospital Trust, said, “I just want all of the members … this was donated in honor of you, what you’ve done in your past, earlier parts of your lives, and the continued service to your nation and our community. That’s why it makes me feel good to see the results here. All I’m asking you is please understand that we don’t always have enough to stretch everywhere. Love us when we can give it and understand when we can’t. we always … support you.”
The Legion Hall is at 219 Veterans Park Drive in West Columbia. For information about renting the Legion Hall, the Sands Weems Pavilion, the grounds or renting a space at the RV park, call Steve Mann at 281-642-9635 or stop by the Legion Hall and most mornings Sandy Weems will be in the office.
