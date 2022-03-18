WEST COLUMBIA — Residents won’t be charged a late fee or risk having their water service cut off as long as they pay their bills by Sunday, officials said.
The city waived the late fee and extended the cutoff date to March 28 after the postal service mishandled the most recent statements. So long as the bill is paid by Sunday, residents will not risk their utilities being shut off.
Most residents are taking care of their business in plenty of time.
“People are doing well about paying their bills,” Utility Clerk Melissa Shade said. “We put messages on Facebook and a lot of residents came in and asked, and we’ve been calling people. We do not know who all have paid yet.”
However, the city doesn’t plan to make similar arrangements should the problem happen again. City leaders encourage residents to make other arrangement notifications so they receive their bills in a form other than the mail.
“We encourage residents to sign up for an additional notification option as the city will not waive penalties in the future when bills are not timely delivered by the Post Office,” the city said.
Anyone who still has not received a bill should call 979-345-3123, stop by or log into their account at the city website for their balance.
The city mailed out the statements as usual, and they left the West Columbia Post Office on Feb. 25 for processing at a North Houston postal facility, Mayor Laurie Kincannon said. When customers didn’t receive their bills as expected, they started to call the city.
“The entire town’s bills were lost and we didn’t know about it until about two weeks ago. People began calling into city hall and saying they had not yet received their bill,” Kincannon said. “From there, the city manager went down and spoke with the post office and they began looking for them.”
The bills, which include water, sewer and trash hauling charges, began appearing in mailboxes around March 11, a day after the regular due date.
“I was told that they had been sent to the Houston distribution office, and if they were routed to an incorrect office that could’ve been part of the delay, but they weren’t sure,” City Manager Debbie Sutherland said. “That was the explanation but that was purely an assumption.”
West Columbia instituted multiple ways for people to pay their utility bills in response to the pandemic, Mayor Laurie Kincannon said, making the paper statement unnecessary for people to keep their accounts up to date.
“People can sign up and get their bill by email, or we offer bank drafts and payment from credit card. Last year, the council voted to absorb the fees for any credit cards people use,” Kincannon said. “The city is making every effort to contact the people who still haven’t paid their bills to get those in.”
Kincannon pointed out city policy is if the paper statement fails to arrive in a timely manner, it does not absolve the customer from paying their bills on time.
“On our utility bills it actually says failure to receive bills does not waive past due penalties,” she said. “But in this instance, we had to have a special meeting because only council can waive penalties such as that. So we voted to waive the penalty on this bill.”
