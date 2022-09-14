Sept. 14
Pet Pantry Event
9 to 11 a.m. at West Columbia Civic Center parking lot, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Providing free pet food to those needing assistance. Drive-thru only; remain in your vehicles. Information at www.houstonhumane.org.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
“Original Documentary Project” Auditions
7 to 9 p.m. at Freeport LNG Theatre, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Participants must be at least 14 years of age and commit to bi-weekly meetings. Call 979-265-7661.
Sept. 15
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
The Oldest Indian Reservation In Texas
6 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Delvin Johnson, citizen of the Alabama-Coushatta tribe, will explain its origin and history. Follow the museum on Facebook or call 979-864-1208.
Sept. 16
2022 Brazoria County Business Hall Of Fame
6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. An evening celebrating the most respected business leaders in Brazoria County. Call 979-549-0800.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
“Steel Magnolias”
7:30 to 10 p.m. at Dow Arena Theater, 400 College Blvd, Clute. A tight-knit group of Louisiana women gather regularly at Truvy’s beauty salon to bond, dish and offer advice on everything from motherhood to tragedy and loss. Admission $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661.
Sept. 17
Varner Hogg Market Day
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free admission during market hours. Call 979-345-4656.
6th annual Cruisin’ 4 a Cure Car Show
9:30 a.m. setups, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. show at Brazos River Brisket House, 11937 S. Highway 35, West Columbia. Entry fee $20 the day of the event; categories are trucks, 4-by-4s, rat rods, motorcycles, muscle cars and cars. Top three winners in each category, plus overall show, crowd choice and most club participation. Benefits American Cancer Society. Call Guy Blevins at 281-212-4694 or Allie Blevins at 979-388-3393 or email cruisin4acure@yahoo.com.
Touch A Truck
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hardeman Park, 700 12th St., Bay City. Free event for children and their families; touch, sit in and explore a variety of work vehicles. Exhibits, games, crafts and food trucks. Contact 979-323-1660 or parks-rec@cityofbaycity.org.
2nd Vow 22 Gala and Auction
6 p.m. at Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Cocktail attire. Table sponsorships and tickets available. Food, entertainment, auction and more. Benefits veterans. Contact 979-583-3811 or email Stephanie@VOW22.org.
Texas Navy Day
10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum and Visitor Center, 311 E Park Ave., Freeport. Guest speakers Justin Parkoff, Bruce Winders, Andy Hall, and Jameson Moore. Admission required. Contact historicalmuseum@freeport.tx.us or 979233-0066.
SADDLE SERIES
6 p.m. at Victory Church Arena (old Armadillo Ballroom), 37310 FM 521, Brazoria. Also Oct. 1. Events include figure 8 barrels, cloverleaf barrels, pole bending. Text 979-236-6908 for information.
Xtreme Hummingbird Xtravaganza
8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 Highway 332 West, Lake Jackson. Educational booths, native plant sale, fun kids’ activities and expert speakers. $5 admission and Kids 12 and under are free. Contact 979-480-0999 or info@gcbo.org.
“Steel Magnolias”
7:30 to 10 p.m. at Dow Arena Theater, 400 College Blvd, Clute. A tight-knit group of Louisiana women gather regularly at Truvy’s beauty salon to bond, dish and offer advice on everything from motherhood to tragedy and loss. Admission $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661.
Sept. 18
DAMON CATHOLIC CHURCH BAZAAR
10 a.m. to noon music by M&M Playboys. 10:30 a.m. serving begins for barbecue chicken and sausage plates at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 603 Parrott Ave., Damon. Auction at noon, raffle, bingo, market booth, concessions, silent auction, pastries. Call 979-742-3383.
Skate Night/Auction Benefit For Kathy
3:30 to 7 p.m. at Krazy Sk8, 1219 Highway 332, Clute. $10 admission; silent auction. All proceeds go to medical expenses for Kathy Newton of Needville, a 3-year-old recently diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia. Contact Kelly at 979-215-1165 or kelly@krazy-sk8.com, or Kaylee at 979-215-8067.
Sept. 20
Teen Craft Mini Banned Book Keychains
4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story Time
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Sept. 21
Lower Brazos River Coalition Membership Luncheon
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. $32 per person. RSVP recommended. Call Gabe Williams at 979-848-0560.
