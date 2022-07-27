TIDY BINS LLC. is a new member of the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce

Desiré and Mark Morgan grew up in the Brazoria area and never left. They are presently living in Sweeny with their two sons.
About a year ago, Desiré Morgan asked her husband to borrow his truck, and the unusual request had him puzzled so of course he asked why. To his surprise, she said she wanted to clean their trash cans. He thought how odd it was and then he wound up cleaning them.
Fast forward a little time and Mark Morgan came across a TikTok of a guy running a trash can-cleaning business. They inquired with a manufacturer, and with the current delay of materials, about 8 months later they have finally received their truck and are excited to start cleaning peoples trash cans.
The Morgans think this is a valuable service for those that are not capable of cleaning their own trash cans as well as those who don’t want to. Their service will keep away the terrible smell and bugs that your trash can normally attract. This process also kills 99 percent of bacteria and viruses that are commonly found on trash can handles and lids.
Tidy Bins LLC offers a monthly or quarterly subscription as well as a one-time cleaning. You can sign up at www.tidybinsllc.com. Their service area includes Sweeny, West Columbia, Brazoria, Angleton, Richwood, Rosharon and other surrounding communities.
