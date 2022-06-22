June 22
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
4 to 6 p.m. at West Columbia Chamber of Commerce Office, 512 E. Brazos Ave. Reception for Prosperity Bank President Lori Zamora. Call 979-345-3921 or email westcolumbiachamber@gmail.com.
Shark Story Time
11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Ken Waldman and The Wild Ones
10 a.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive. Through his fiddling and poetry, Waldman brings to Texas his stories about life in the Alaskan frontier, which are as adventurous and grand as the Alaskan tundra. He will be joined by Houston banjo player Hannah Underwood, a former preschool music teacher. $5 tickets. Call 979-230-3156 or clarion.brazosport.edu.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Blood Drive
3 to 7:30 p.m. at 7011 FM 1459, Sweeny. Contact Donna James 979-236-3248 or gjames4488@yahoo.com.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
June 23
Ocean Slime
2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Setting Your Hooks
6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Kinetic Sand
2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. All supplies provided. Call 979-345-3394.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly)
10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
June 24
Grand Ol’ Americana Show Featuring Blue Water Highway
7:30 p.m. at Brazosport College Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets $34 to $50. Call 979-230-3156, visit clarion.brazosport.edu or email onstage@brazosport.edu.
Planetarium Show
7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Dark Matter Mystery.” What keeps galaxies together? What are the building blocks of the universe? What makes the universe look the way it does? Adults $5; students $3; members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
June 25
Family movie
2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Showing “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” Call 979-548-2567.
Kaotik Freedom Celebration
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 222 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Comic convention and live wrestling event. Contact Shane Lassetter at 979-799-5967 or kaotikfreedomcelebration@gmail.com.
JUNE 26
Kaotik Freedom Celebration
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 222 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Comic convention and live wrestling event. Contact Shane Lassetter at 979-799-5967 or kaotikfreedomcelebration@gmail.com.
June 27
Brazoria County EEA Quilting Workshop
10 a.m. to noon at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. $5 supply fee. Call 979-964-1558 or email shana.kutac@ag.tamu.edu.
June 28
Reptiles with Ruby
Noon and 2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Learn about alligators, snakes and turtles. Call 979-345-3394.
Cooking Well with Diabetes
Noon to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County-Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Help those with diabetes or family members make changes to the foods they eat and how they are prepared. Call 979-864-1558.
June 29
Tom’s Fun Band
10 a.m. at Brazosport College Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. $5 admission. Contact 979-230-3156 or onstage@brazosport.edu.
JUNE 30
PROFESSOR HUGHDINI
2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Magic show sponsored by TDECU. Call 979-548-2567.
JULY 1
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
JULY 3
The Living Room Independence Day Celebration
2 to 10 p.m. at 5081 CR 631, Brazoria. Waterslides, Barbecue, fireworks and worship. Call 979-709-8052.
JULY 5
ADVENTURES WITH ONYX
2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Presented by U.S. Coast Guard. Call 979-798-2372.
JULY 3
The Living Room Independence Day Celebration
2 to 10 p.m. at 5081 CR 631, Brazoria. Waterslides, Barbecue, fireworks and worship. Call 979-709-8052.
JULY 7
SEA & SHORE
2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Texas Master Naturalists presentation about local sea creatures. Call 979-548-2567.
JULY 12
CHICKENS TO CHILDREN
2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Presented Texas A&M AgriLife. Call 979-798-2372.
JULY 14
DOMINO’S DOUGH PARTY
2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Fun presentation by Domino’s Pizza. Call 979-548-2567.
JULY 16
LEGO WEDO
2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Sea Cleaner Challenge. Call 979-798-2372.
JULY 16
CRASH DASH
7 a.m. at Grit Fitness, 431 S. 17th St., West Columbia. Obstacle course race for all fitness levels. Visit www.gritgamesocr.com.
JULY 18
READING MAGIC SHOW
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. TDECU presents John O’Bryant. Call 979-798-2372.
JULY 19
SEA & SHORE
2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Texas Master Naturalists presentation about local sea creatures. Call 979-798-2372.
JULY 21
SEA & SHORE
2 p.m., West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Texas Master Naturalists presentation about local sea creatures. Call 979-345-3394.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.