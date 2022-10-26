Central EMS Roundup

WEST COLUMBIA — Central EMS Office Manager and board member Janel McCallister said the organizaiton’s fried chicken dinner fundraiser was a complete success.
“We completely sold out of chicken,” she said. “We were unable to feed all the people who came by. I think fried chicken is everybody’s favorite.”
The chicken dinner took place Sept. 25 at the CEMS station on North 13th Street. Next up is the annual raffle ticket sale for 2023. Only 500 of the $100 tickets will be sold. A ticket will be drawn each Wednesday beginning Jan. 1. Ticket sales began Oct. 17 and can be purchased at the station, at the Lady Bug or from any board member.
Board members are Quentin Fojtik, president; Cheryl Tosch, vice president; Gary Sims, secretary; McCallister, treasurer; Patti Kapalski; Greg Graham, Deborah Owens, Eric Edling, Jackie Higgins, Steve Weems, Linda Holt, Sandy Cook and Kenny Kloss.
Raffle prizes include 36 qualify firearms, 12 $500 gift cards and four 5-cubic-foot GE chest freezers loaded with an assortment of meats and seafood. Total value of each chest freezer is $1,000.
McCallister said, “It’s not a bunch of beef from a grocery store, but from local ranchers, and if your ticket is drawn, it goes back in the basket, so it is possible to win more than one item.”
Look for ambulance crews volunteering at the Brazoria County Fair which is Oct. 14-22.
The ambulance is located at 400 N. 13th St. in West Columbia. For more information, call 979-345-2390.
