Brazoria County Day is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28. The event takes place in Austin and is open to residents of Brazoria County and those doing business in Brazoria County.
A large group will converge on the Texas Capitol to thank elected officials for what they do and let them know our points of interest in the legislative session. The state agencies and elected officials know we stand together and support one another. It is heartwarming to be a part of the group of hundreds of Brazoria County representatives, wearing matching T-shirts, canvassing the Texas capitol.
Brazoria County takes place every other year in Austin when the legislature is in session. The event started in 1973 with just a few Brazosport Area Chamber representatives and has grown every session since. The only year Brazoria County did not show up in person was 2021, when COVID closed the Capitol. Our legislative concerns were sent electronically to the elected officials.
During the legislative session Feb. 28, Brazoria County will be formally recognized in the House and the Senate. The more faces they see in the gallery, the more effective our work will be in Austin. As we stand together with one vision and one voice, everyone in the county benefits from the strong relationships we build. We want Brazoria County to be recognized as the vital, vibrant part of Texas’s economy, history, and future, that it is.
Events will be taking place over two days: Feb. 27 and 28. The first 500 Brazoria County Day attendees to show up in Austin will receive a goodie bag and T-shirt. There is no need to register in advance to attend Brazoria County Day. Each attendee is on their own for transportation and overnight accommodations. The scheduled events will be free to Brazoria County residents and business representatives of Brazoria County. Upon arrival in Austin, stop by the Brazoria County Day registration room and pick up a goodie bag and T-shirt.
The host hotel is the Hyatt Regency Austin, 208 Barton Spring Road in Austin. Some of the events will take place at the Hyatt. A discounted block of overnight rooms is reserved. If you call the Hyatt (512-477-1234) be sure to reference the Brazoria County Day block. To register online, visit www.hyatt.com/en-US/group-booking/AUSRA/G-BBCD.
Agency meetings and delivery of invitations and legislative issues will take place Feb. 27 after a continental breakfast for attendees at 8 a.m. at the Hyatt. Volunteers will deliver the gifts, invitations and legislative issues to legislators following the breakfast. Anyone wanting to meet with a state agency during Brazoria County Day is asked to make the request through The Brazoria County Alliance for Economic Development (info@eda-bc.com). The meetings will be scheduled for you through the Brazoria County Day Steering Committee, reflecting a united front.
A reception for all Brazoria County Day attendees will be that evening at the Hyatt.
Brazoria County Day will start with the Legislative Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at the Hyatt. Following the breakfast, attendees will make their way to the Capitol for recognition in the House and Senate. A group photo will be taken on the lawn following recognition.
The Brazoria County Day grand finale will be a gathering at Fiesta Gardens Austin City Park. Elected officials, aides, and agency representatives all look forward to the warm welcome they receive from Brazoria County residents offering boat loads of fresh gulf shrimp, red sauce, and beverages. The World’s Largest Shrimp Cocktail is from 5 to 8 p.m., with shuttle service available from the Capitol and the Hyatt Regency Austin.
The Steering Committee is still collecting donations to underwrite Brazoria County Day 2023 so all attendees can participate without a cost for the individual events. Any individual or business who would like to become a sponsor can contact info@eda-bc.com or 979-848-0560.
Promote your business by contributing to the goodie bags that will go to Brazoria County residents. The 500 items can be delivered to The Alliance or a local Brazoria County Chamber of Commerce.
