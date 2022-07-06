WEST COLUMBIA — Caitlin Riley considers her previous coaching roles at Lamar Consolidated and Cypress Springs as the fixer for those girls soccer programs.
She’ll experience a different role at Columbia High School.
In early June, Riley was named the Lady ’Necks new head soccer coach, a program used to winning and being a district-title contender for the past 10 to 15 seasons.
“I think I am good at building confidence because that is something I had to do at both of those schools,” Riley said. “My job was to fix. I was the fixer. I had to take a struggling program and turn it around. I had to teach girls who have never played soccer before how to play at the high school level.”
The Foster graduate coached at Cy Springs for three years, rebuilding a program that did not record a district victory in her first season to finishing 3-9-2 in her final year. The team went 9-10-3 overall this past season.
At Lamar Consolidated, the Lady Mustangs narrowly missed the playoffs in Riley’s final year with a fifth-place district record of 7-9, 11-14 overall, an improvement from a two-win district season in her first year. Riley credited Kristen Cavallo, the current head volleyball coach at Randal High School, for guiding her along the way. Cavallo led Lamar Consolidated’s volleyball program when Riley started coaching.
Riley’s other stops include Alief Hasting and Foster high schools.
“Columbia is a different program than where I previously worked, but I did learn a lot,” Riley said. “In my first coaching job, I was thrown into it. I had previously only taught for two years, and I had only been a JV softball coach, which I knew nothing about either.”
Riley comes to a Lady ’Necks program that has qualified for the playoffs in each of former coach Brad Harrington’s nine seasons, except for 2020. Under Harrington — who left Columbia in April to undertake the new girls soccer program in Iowa Colony — the Lady ’Necks went 138-56-14 with a 15-8 playoff record, and his teams made four trips to the region tournament — in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.
“I have coached against that program for the past five years, since my first year as a head coach,” Riley said. “... I not only know about their success, but I have also seen it. They gave my 6A girls a run for their money last year, and we had to go to a sudden-death shootout in a tournament.
“So I know they are very good, which I am excited for. I am excited to coach a team that is used to winning.”
Riley also has a connection with new Columbia volleyball coach Alyssa Laker as the two worked at Cy Springs. Riley was Laker’s volleyball assistant in her first season with the Lady Panthers. Riley thinks she will fit in well in the District 24-4A competition. She is also friends with Sweeny coach Samantha Rakowitz.
“We (she and Rakowitz) have become friends in this small world, and I am excited to work with Alyssa again,” Riley said. “We’re both going to work with each other again. That is going to be good because she is a great coach.
“There was something that felt right about Columbia, even though I will have to drive an hour one way. I still live in Fulshear, but there was something about it that felt right, so I am excited to get started there.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.