The West Columbia Chamber of Commerce Gala will feature prime rib, music, Vegas-style games and an Elvis tribute singer, but guests won’t see an award presentation or keynote speaker.
“We are celebrating our rapid growth over the last year,” said LaBonne Casey, chamber CEO/president. “The priorities are to recognize the rapid growth of the chamber, have fun and raise money for chamber operations.”
Casey said the chamber will introduce its ambassadors and board of directors to the crowd but that’s the only bit of business.
“We’re not talking. We’re not sitting down. It’s just going to be a party all night,” she said.
Casey said the chamber is energized by its success.
“The chamber is three times bigger than it was three years ago,” she said. “We are celebrating relationships with city hall, the school district, Rotary, the American Legion and the historical associations.”
Patrons will be treated to Vince King, an Elvis tribute singer, during the cocktail hour and heavy hors d’ oeuvres which begin at 6 p.m. Afterwards, DJ H Entertainment, accompanied by a light show, will provide a variety of music for the rest of the night.
The buffet will feature a prime rib entrée and diners will be able to sample the best of West Columbia’s eateries. Columbia High School culinary students will assist in the preparing and serving of food.
Adult beverages will be provided along with funny money for gambling at tables for blackjack, roulette, poker and craps. Novices can learn to play the games, and the more accomplished will be challenged.
Casey said, “Sponsors have been gracious and prolific in their donations, and there are more than four dozen prize baskets of considerable value from $200-$1,000.”
Prizes include a hotel stay in Tucson, Ariz.; a customizable, private dinner party for eight; a TV; outdoor accessories; Kendra Scott jewelry; spa certificates; Astros tickets; a Hill Country getaway, a Margarita Jones private party for 20 at the 1836 Pocket Park and much more.
A few high-dollar prizes will be set aside for bidding in a silent auction. Bingo will be in a separate room with prizes.
The gala is set for 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $50. The event will be held at the Columbia Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. For information, call 979-345-3921 or westcolumbiachamber@gmail.com.
