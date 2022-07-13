WEST COLUMBIA — The West Columbia Volunteer Fire Department has been busy lately. A crew is working to restore the department’s 1955 fire truck. Another crew has been remodeling and bringing the electrical system up to code at the department’s substation in Columbia Lakes, and, finally, a third group has been working on the biggest project yet — a new pumper truck.
The shiny red fire engine rolled out of the bay under a scorching Texas sun Friday morning to applause and whistles from the small crowd gathered to see its debut.
WCVFD Chief Michael Eulenfeld said the Kittie Nash Groce Hospital Trust gave the department $350,000 last year to purchase a new fire truck. The department ordered the 2021 Spartan Class A Pumper from Fouts Brothers Fire Equipment in Smyrna, Georgia. The truck has a 1,500-gallon per minute pump, a 1,000-gallon tank and a custom cab.
Eulenfeld said the department is excited about the new truck.
“The guys are eager to get training on it,” he said. “We’re used to commercial cabs, and this one’s a custom. It drives differently. Me and my assistant chief Brian Sanderson went to Georgia to pick it up and spent four hours at the factory with the company reps learning about it. We’re excited to get in it.”
Kittie Nash Groce Hospital Trust Trustee John G. Phillips III said the grant is a reward for the department’s important role in the community.
“This is given because of the trust’s support of our community,” Phillips said. “That’s a beautiful machine, but it’s an honor to you for your dedication to this fire department, this community and everything you do- your dedication to one another. This is in honor of you.”
The truck will become the department’s first-out truck, meaning it can handle fire suppression and rescue from vehicle accidents. The versatility will mean lower response times, he said.
“It’s really going to change the way we run things here for the better,” Eulenfeld said. “We always ran a different truck depending on what kind of call it was — fire-related or rescue-related. Now, we’ll be able to take this truck to every call.”
The chief said the total cost of the truck was $393,000 which included $43,000 in modifications. The trust funded the bulk of the purchase, $350,000, and the additional money came from the $3 voluntary donations on the city’s water bills.
The new truck will be housed at Station 1 in West Columbia and joins a fleet of nine. The oldest dates back to 1998 and is a GM 1-ton pickup with a 500-gallon drum of water on the back used to treat brush fires.
Station 1 can house nine trucks. The substation can house three trucks.
WCVFD covers all of West Columbia and surrounding areas, including Damon, Columbia Lakes, Bar X and Gayle Estates.
