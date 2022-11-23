Damon ISD Costume Contest Winners Nov 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Pre-kindergarten through second grade: first place, Alexa Ysquierdo; second place, Addison Aguilar; third place, Ava Flores Contributed Photo Buy Now 3rd - 5th grade: 1st Place: Cristy Barajas 2nd Place: Ximena Alanis 3rd Place: Roman Salinas Contributed Photo Third through fifth grade: first place, Cristy Barajas; second place, Ximena Alanis; third place, Roman Salinas Buy Now Sixth through eighth grade: first place, Skyler Greenwald; second place, Aiden Vega; third place, Brooklynne Morris Contributed Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Damon ISD invited students to wear costumes to school and be entered in a contest. Championship Trophies in Rosenberg donated the trophies. 