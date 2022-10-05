BRAZORIA — Volunteers are converging on the 1933 Brazoria Elementary School building to renovate the Brazoria Historical Museum.
Armed with paint, lumber and tools, the Brazoria Heritage Foundation board members are working hard to give the rooms a facelift after more than 18 years of steady use. The Brazoria Telephone Co. room, just off the main entrance, is empty, painted and a new window was installed facing the main hallway.
Foundation CEO Dr. Robert “Bob” Schwebel said the window will facilitate traffic flow during events, like the upcoming Bobby Reed Show on Oct. 22.
“When we have events, we have like 350 to 400 people in the hallway,” Schwebel said. “The window will be for people to pick up and purchase tickets, and it opens up the hall.”
Schwebel, along with several others on the foundation board, are doing most of the renovation work shifting furniture and displays, painting and some carpentry work.
“We’ve been saving for this project for a long time,” said publicity director Melissa Longbotham Ebner. The place is abuzz with activity as volunteers clean out desks, wheel out garbage bins and haul in lumber.
The seed money for the project came from a grant the museum received in 2019, foundation president David Jordan said. Before the board could use the funds, Covid hit and pretty much everything came to a halt. Two years later, the doors are open and plans are turning into reality.
“We’re short on people to actually do the hands-on work so we do the best we can,” Jordan said after returning from McCoy’s with a load of lumber. “My goal is to have this room finished by the time of the Bobby Reed Show.”
Eventually, each room will be repainted, exhibits changed out and a television will be mounted displaying a video describing the history of the era illustrated in that room. Ebner is currently scanning in every photo and scrap of paper to preserve them and to share some on social media.
The museum depicts the history of the area from the 1800s to the present by highlighting a different time period in each room. Subjects covered include: the Karankawa, Austin’s Colony, the Masons, plantations and ranches, the Civil War, early businesses and important people, military memorabilia, vintage grocery store merchandise, American coins and bills, home items and early school room artifacts. The museum has the only room in Brazoria County dedicated to African American heritage.
A centerpiece of the museum’s artifacts is the Freedman Tree. The Emancipation Proclamation was read under this tree in June 1865 and people who were enslaved learned they had been freed. That bois d’arc tree was heavily damaged in Hurricane Ike. Its remains were excavated and sculpted by Earl S. Jones into three pieces of artwork.
In 2013, the foundation and Chevron-Phillips dedicated the Emancipation Tree, aka the Freedman Tree, from Sweeny Plantation in Old Ocean. The pieces were meant to form a circle, but due to space constraints they were installed side-by-side in the museum’s main hall. Plans haven’t been finalized yet, but the Journey to Freedom art installation will be displayed as the artist intended. Jordan said.
Despite the construction, the museum is open for self-guided tours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekdays and it is staffed by docents 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturdays. Free movies are shown at 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. For a group tour, call 979-236-1154, 979-236-0241 or 979-248-1150.
