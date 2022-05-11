May 11
Cooking Well with diabetes
9 to 11 a.m. at Healthy South Texas Clinic, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Help those with diabetes or family members make changes to the foods they eat and how they are prepared. Call 979-864-1558.
BCLS Can Help
2 to 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. “Discover Your Ancestors.” Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story Time
11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
May 12
Free Farmers Market
8 to 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Free. Drive-thru only. Call 979-798-2340 or 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Sweeny Teen Time
4 to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
May 14
22nd annual Take-A-Child Fishing Tournament
8 a.m. to noon at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 North Brazosport Boulevard Freeport. Children 3-14 years old. Entry fee two canned good items per child. Bring own fishing equipment. Contact: www.portfreeport.com/freeport-community or email tacft@portfreeport.com.
Treaties of Velasco Reenactment:
1 to 5 p.m. at Surfside Beach, 1415 Monument Drive. Reenactment May 14, 1836, treaty signings, cannon firing, talk with historians, participate in hands-on activities, live demonstrations. Contact Dortha Pekar at dortha@fortvelasco.org or 979-417-3233.
Planetarium Show
1 p.m. BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Shows include “Perfect Little Planet,” “Dawn of the Space Age” and “Apollo: The Next Giant Leap.” Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Bike Run Fundraiser
9 a.m. meet at Bikers Bay, 445 E. Plantation Drive, Clute. Benefitting Brazoria County Peace Officers Association. Call 979-299-7433.
May 15
“Beauty and the Beast” auditions
2:30 to 5 p.m. May 15, 6:30 top 9 p.m. May 16 and 17 at the Freeport LNG Theater in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute. Auditions will consist of song, dance and script readings. Call 979-265-7661.
May 18
Cooking Well with diabetes
9 to 11 a.m., at Healthy South Texas Clinic, 100 Medical Drive Lake Jackson. Help those with diabetes or family members make changes to the foods they eat and how they are prepared. Call 979-864-1558
May 19
Free Farmers Market
3 to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Sweeny, 402 N Main St. Sweeny, Free; open to the public. Drive-thru only. Call 979-548-5117 or 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Quarterly Membership Meeting
11 a.m. registration and networking, 11:45 a.m. program at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. KC Conway, economist and futurist, will discuss “The Future of Brazoria County and Port Freeport.” $30 member, $40 nonmember, $500 table sponsorship for eight; $10 fee if invoiced. Registration online. Register at brazoriacountyeda.com.
First Capitol Pool Swim Lesson Registration
5:30 to 7 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Call 979-345-2266 or 979-345-3123.
Blood drive
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweeny High School, 1310 Elm St. Contact Christi Wesley at 979-491-8100 or cwesley@sweenyisd.org.
May 20
BCFA Auto and Bike Show Swap Meet
Noon to 6 p.m. May 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 21 at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Free admission. Autos, bikes and food trucks. To register, contact Ernest Lawson at elawson@bcfa.org or 979-849-6416.
May 21
Bobby Reed’s Reunion Show
7 p.m. at Brazoria County Civic Center Theatre, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Tickets $19 in advance or $22 at door. Call 979-345-3335 or 979-482-0915.
Boy and Cub Scouts Free Pancake Social
2 to 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 207 E. Seventh St., Sweeny. Call Michael Hebert at 713-325-8149.
June 10
No-Name BBQ Cook-Off Registration
Event is June 10 and June 11. $100 entry. Categories include Friday Night Feast, fajitas, chicken, ribs and brisket. Kids Que entry $10. Contact Ashley at 979-798-6100 or BrazoriaChamber@brazoriachamber.net.
