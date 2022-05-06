A speaker summed it up perfectly when addressing the role Kittie Nash Groce played during her illustrious lifetime to the quaint community of West Columbia. On May 3, 1958, at a memorial appreciation dinner in Kittie’s honor, the speaker proclaimed, “There is hardly a person in West Columbia that has not benefited in some way from the gifts of Kittie Nash Groce.”
Katherine “Kittie” Nash was born May 6, 1886, on her family’s sprawling cattle ranch to William Rufus Nash and Ina Young Nash. Ina was the daughter of Col. Overton Stephen Young, a successful Brazoria County planter in the 1840s and Fort Bend County attorney who commanded the 8th Texas Regiment during the Civil War.
Kittie spent most of her younger years growing up in Houston and living with her mother while her father ran the Nash Ranch. As a young lady, Kittie traveled with her mother to Europe and was a frequent visitor to New York City, where her parents wanted to expose their only child to culture.
On Dec. 3, 1909, Kittie married Browning Groce, son of a prominent Galveston banker and whose grandfather, Dr. Benton Walton Groce, served as a state representative and later as a state senator in Alabama from 1861 to 1865. Browning Groce committed suicide on Aug. 3, 1911, the day after the death of his father, Thomas Jared Groce. Kittie and Browning had been married less than two years, and she never married again.
Kittie continued to live mostly in Houston after becoming a young widow, traveling frequently while her father’s ranch near West Columbia and Damon remained profitable. However, the onset of the Great Depression in 1929 substantially depleted the ranch’s profits. William Nash died at 69 in March 1930. After her father’s death, Kittie and her mother made the decision to leave their Houston mansion and move to the Nash Ranch permanently.
Located off CR 25 — a road commonly referred to as Nash Road during Kittie’s lifetime but more frequently known as “the lake road” — the Nash Ranch was deep in debt when Kittie and her mother took over management in 1930. Ina died in March of 1933 at 67, leaving her daughter alone to manage her family’s large ranch.
With little experience, but a surplus of ambition, Kittie Nash Groce educated herself in both the business end as well as the hands-on aspect of cattle raising. By hiring knowledgeable cowboys to do the daily chores and relying on her ranch foreman, the illustrious Graves Peeler, Kittie survived the Depression years and the absence of her parents and made the Nash Ranch profitable again.
She was a colorful character, known for wearing her father’s clothes and in her later years speeding up and down “Nash Road” in her pink Cadillac. Kittie made frequent trips to Houston for dancing and dining and maintaining her status as a Houston socialite.
A Houston newspaper labeled Kittie Nash Groce “the biggest rancher in Brazoria County who wears pants, lipstick and rouge.”
The long-time local philanthropist died at the age of 71 on Dec. 3, 1957, in Houston. With no children of her own to leave the Nash Ranch, Kittie willed her 15,000-acre property to a series of heirs, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and the West Columbia Hospital District trustees. After the death of the last of the heirs in 2006, the Kittie Nash Groce Ranch reverted to St. Mary’s Memorial and the hospital district trustees, who shared ownership equally.
Parts of the ranch are leased to area farmers and cattle raisers. In 2011, 400 acres were sold to the Nature Conservancy for the preservation of rare pristine prairie, a large section that had never been grazed or plowed. It remains one of the largest examples of native coastal prairies still in excellent condition.
During her lifetime, Kittie generously supported youth programs, Columbia United Methodist Church and Greenhill AME Church while helping finance the construction of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in West Columbia in 1953. The local rancher provided funds to establish both the Boy Scout Hut and Girl Scout Little House in West Columbia.
Even after her death 65 years ago, Kittie’s generosity continues. Funds from her estate built the Kittie Nash Groce Rehabilitation Center on Dance Drive and, most recently, the Christian Senior Center secured a grant to build a 24,000-square-foot facility at 313 N. 13th St., across the street from Central EMS. The building will house the country store and senior center. The senior center provides Meals on Wheels, take-out or dine-in lunches and activities. Construction is underway, but a completion and opening date has not been set.
Currently, the last vestige of the Nash Ranch is for sale. The property listing with texasagrealty.com shows the remaining acreage at 8,600 acres and the asking price is $56 million.
Inside the Vault of Texas History, formerly Mondays with the Museum, has been a weekly feature of the Columbia Historical Museum Association, Inc.'s Facebook page since Aug. 23, 2021.
