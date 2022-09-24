hoggtober fest

Caleb Barr will be performing at Hoggtober Fest from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

 Contributed photo

After a two-year absence, Hoggtober Fest is back at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site in West Columbia.

Assistant Site Director Shannon Smith said, “After the last two years, we’re looking forward to having a good time with our neighbors.”

The event, which drew between 1,200 and 1,500 people in the past, was cancelled in 2020 because of Covid and cancelled again in 2021 due to bad weather, Smith said.

This year the fun begins at noon and lasts until 9 p.m. Visitors will be treated to arts and crafts vendors, several food trucks and hay rides and inflatables for the kids.

Three live music acts will be on tap for the afternoon and evening: Tony Jr. 2:30-4:30 p.m., Jeff Ariunus 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Caleb Barr will be performing from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Admission is $5. Beer tickets are $4. Kids age 5 and younger are free.

Smith said all funds go back into educational programming at the park.

Varner-Hogg State Historic Site is located at 1702 N. 13th St. in West Columbia. For information, call 979-345-4656 ext. 24.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.