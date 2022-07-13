SWEENY — The Board of Trustees for Sweeny ISD has a Jan-sized hole.
Jan Reddoch passed away on June 21, at the age of 82, after serving on the board for 20 years. She had been an educator for 52 years, in the schools of Bay City, Sweeny and Damon. She was also an ordained minister for Wild Peach Community Church, giving her a further teaching position.
Reddoch had been the longest-serving member of the board, a distinction that now falls to Donna Bohlar-Schroeder, the board’s current secretary, who was first elected in 2012.
“She was probably one of the kindest, genuine ladies,” Schroeder said. “She was just empathetic towards everybody.”
In some cases, it’s hard for her fellow board members to remember that she’s now gone. “I actually picked up the phone the other day to call her to ask her something to do with the school board and realized she’s not there,” she continued.
School board president Earl Mathis, who has served almost as long as Schroeder after being first elected in 2013, says that Reddoch’s influence on the board loomed large.
“Jan was a staple. I was just telling her husband that she was the rudder that kept our board going in the right direction. She had so much experience and knowledge,” Mathis said. “She was just a saint. She had so much love for the students and the educators. She kept us going in the right direction and kept us focused.”
The fact that Reddoch was a teacher before joining the board gave her a unique perspective that found its way into her policy positions, and she spent a lot of time advocating for educators from her seat.
“She was teaching in Damon up until, I believe, about two years ago while she was on our board,” Mathis said. “She was very adamant about paying the staff, getting raises to the staff and paying competitively. That was one of the things that she was very, very involved with.”
According to Mathis, Reddoch’s call for what she believed was fair pay was not the end of her appreciation for those who shared in her calling. She would remind her fellow board members of the long hours spent behind the scenes that often went unobserved by parents and students.
Reddoch had been president of the school board in the past, and was of the opinion that different members needed to take up that position to get the experience.
She also had a way of putting things into a perspective that others might miss. Schroeder remembered an incident in a different district that Reddoch had worked for. A school was asking about an employee they were considering hiring for a reference.
“She said, ‘Oh yes, he did more to unite these teachers than anyone else in our district.’”
What Reddoch had diplomatically left out was that the teacher had uniquely united all of the teachers in wanting him gone.
“She was someone that we all looked up to, we all respected and we all appreciated her point of view on the board,” Schroeder said.
Now that Reddich is gone, Mathis and Schroeder feel that it will fall to members like themselves to pick up where she left off and help new board members learn the ropes, just like she had done for them.
“It’s going to leave a huge hole in our community for many reasons, not just the school board,” Schroeder said.
“Her legacy will definitely live through her students and those that she influenced, the board that she mentored, that’ll definitely be her legacy. She touched so many people and was involved with so much that everyone knew her,” Mathis said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.