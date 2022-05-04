Since Columbia started the soccer program, the Roughnecks continued to accomplish new things.
In a late push for the district title, the Stafford Spartans out-dueled the Roughnecks for the championship. Columbia (11-2-1, 17-3-2) wrapped up its season with the best finish in both district and overall record. The ’Necks lost in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs to East Chambers, 4-2.
The Columbia and Sweeny soccer programs placed quite a few players on the District 24-4A all-district selections for 2022.
Columbia’s Kevin Garcia was voted the most valuable player of the district, and teammate Houston Cook was voted the goalkeeper of the year.
Another local individual who turned a lot of heads was Sweeny’s Trace Holmes, voted as the co-offensive player of the year, for the Bulldogs (1-10-3, 5-13-3), who didn’t quite have the year they expected.
Stafford’s Aron Maldonado was co-offensive player of the year; Daniel Torres was the defensive player of the year and Ruben Perez was voted the coach of the year.
El Campo’s Renner Spenrath was the newcomer of the year and Needville’s Yahir Santigo was voted the utility player of the year.
Making first team were Columbia’s Joelewis Guerrero, Oscar Olguin and Juan Aguilar; and Sweeny’s Miguel Ramirez. Brazosport’s Saul Jimenez and Angel Lerma joined them.
Stafford placed quite a few on first team, including Justin Zenteno, Rudy Alvarado, Jonathan Rivas and Ivan Maldonado. Other first-team selections were El Campo’s Alexis Salazar Grimaldi, Nicholas Montes and Raymond Moreno; Needville’s Jesse Monero and Alexis Santiago; Bay City’s Victor Morales; and Wharton’s Ronaldo Gomez.
On the second team for Brazosport were Alan Villafana and Guadalupe Lara; Columbia’s Gabriel de la Huerta, Nico Staub and Justin Bess; Sweeny’s Carlos Jurado; Stafford’s Jonathan Rincones, Nahom Sweet, Jefferson Nolasco and Oscar Hernandez; El Campo’s Diego Gutierrez, Leandro Maya Colchado and Jesus Rojas Rodriguez; Needville’s Mohamed Jaber and Adrian Aguilar; Bay City’s Mario Gonzalez; and Wharton’s Luis Ocampo.
Making the honorable mention list were Brazosport’s Isael Rosario, Giovanni Gomez, Francisco Villafana, Kevin Cortez, Ricardo Vargas and Jose Medina; Columbia’s Andres Mata, Yahir Garcia, Ramon Saldivar, Zack Whipple, Logan Bailey and Alexis Villasana; and Sweeny’s Jax McCarey, Sonny Romero and John Jansevanrensburg.
Academic All-District were Columbia’s Bailey, Ian Farrell Ayala, Garcia, Diego Lanze, Olguin, Gavin Sills and Staub; and Sweeny’s Holmes, Jurado, Ramirez, Adam Ritter, Jaden Wick and Liam York.
