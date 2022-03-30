Sample Texas Wines at A Night at the Museum

WEST COLUMBIA — The Columbia Historical Museum is hosting A Night at the Museum, an evening of Texas wines, cheeses, chocolates, art and history.
“We are excited to bring back A Night at the Museum,” organizer and museum board secretary Jo Frances Chastain said. “This evening combines the best of Texas — food, drink, art, history and friends.”
Three wine makers with close ties to West Columbia will have bottles of their best for guests to try.
Columbia High School Alum LaMond Hall, class of 1998, will provide the wine. After three successful years in business, the Halls recently closed Cork Wine Lounge in Lake Jackson to focus on their own wine label, Hall Family Estates. If the stars align, and the grapes are mature, A Night at the Museum patrons will be able to sample the new wine along with specialty Texas wines stocked at Cork.
“My wife Dayna and I decided to close Cork to focus on bringing our own brand to market,” Hall said. “We are thrilled to be able to provide wine for A Night at the Museum and support the community of West Columbia.”
In addition, West Columbian Darrell Schwebel will support the museum fundraiser with bottles from his Varner Creek Winery for tasting.
“I’ve had the winery since 2016 and been making wine before that,” he said. “I make it out of local produce and have 13 varieties.”
West Columbia’s own Black’s Fairy Meadery will be bringing even more Texas wines to the event, including a new sweet red.
A Night at the Museum will also feature portrayers of early West Columbia colonists, artwork by Columbia High School students and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit the museum.
The event will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Chesney’s Jewelry, at the door the night of the event and at the museum during business hours.
The museum is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is located at 247 E. Brazos Ave. in West Columbia.
