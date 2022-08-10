Sweeny High School Class of 1972 representative Art Bernshausen presented Sweeny ISD a check for $2,300 to be used by the district’s police department. Receiving the check are: Sweeny ISD Police Chief Marc Way, Sweeny ISD Superintendent Daniel Fuller and Susie Sayler, Class of 1972 alumnus.
SWEENY — The Sweeny High School Class of 1972 recently held its 50th reunion. Realizing this was probably their last class reunion, they wanted to do something special as their class legacy.
After the tragic events in Uvalde, Class of 1972 alum Art Bernshausen asked his classmates if they wanted to collect donations for the Sweeny ISD Police Department. It was a unanimous decision in favor. The group set a goal to raise $1,972. They exceeded expectations and raised $2,300 for the Sweeny ISD Police Department to use for needed items related to student safety in the district.
“Even though we graduated 50 years ago, our pride in Sweeny ISD is still among us today,” Bernshausen said.
Sweeny ISD Police Chief Marc Way expressed appreciation for the gift.
“The Class of 1972 donation will go a long way in helping the police department purchase needed equipment that will align with our safety goals at Sweeny ISD,” Way said. “There aren’t words to express our gratitude toward your donations; I am honored to be part of the Sweeny community and having the support means a great deal for our officers and myself.”
