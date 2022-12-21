West Brazos Kids Take on Vegas

Brayze Schill is on top of the world again after he earned World Champion Novice Bareback Rider in Las Vegas.
The 2022 Junior World Finals were held Nov. 30 through Dec. 6 with 200 contestants from three countries at the Wrangler Rodeo Arena at the Las Vegas Convention Center. In August, Schill was named ninth in the nation in bareback riding at the 2022 National High School Finals Rodeo in Wyoming.
“It was great,” Schill said. “It was my last year, so I said whatever happens I’m just going to have fun with it.”
His mother, Jennifer Blount Schill, said, “I was hopeful that he would do well. I was real happy for him. He works so hard at it. So I’m always happy when he does well.”
Schill, 18, is a senior at Columbia High School. He said the world champion title came with a check, new rigging and a buckle for his efforts. Schill will attend Sam Houston State University, where he was offered a scholarship, and he will ride on the school’s rodeo team. He plans to major in construction management and minor in agricultural engineering. His roommate will be Guy Raasch, from Sweeny, who also did well at the rodeo in Las Vegas.
“I ended up placing third in the average at Mike Johnson Vegas Toughest in calf roping and won more than $3,800 overall,” Raasch said. “Overall, it was a pretty good trip. I came back with some money,” Raasch said.
Raasch, 17, formerly attended Sweeny schools but is now home schooled. He said he will be a general business studies major at SHSU.
Raasch’s mother, Jennifer Kenney, said, “I am proud of him. The competition at his age is unbelievable. It’s tough.”
In January, Brayze Schill will continue to compete in bareback rodeos on the professional level.
“When you turn 18, you can go pro,” Brayze Schill said. “You have to earn a certain amount of money on your permit before you can become a card-holding pro member.”
