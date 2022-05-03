May 3
Project Tween
4 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story Time
10:30 to 11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
May 4
Brazosport College Job Fair
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazosport College Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Bring resume. Practice interviews. Call 979-230-3000.
Mini piñatas craft
5 to 6 p.m., at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Story Time
11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
May 5
Brazoria Book Club
4 to 5 p.m., at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Sweeny Kids Club
4 to 5 p.m., at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567
May 6
Sweeny Pride Day
6 a.m. at The Backyard Park, 1664 Main St., Sweeny. Barbecue cook-off begins. $150 entry fee. Washers tournament. Call 979-548-3321.
River’s End Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser
9 a.m. cooking starts at the firehouse, 12070 FM 2918, Brazoria. Cookoff, raffle and selling T-shirts. Call Gloria Powell at 979-417-1505, Tracy Woodall at 979-482-4626, Darrell Powell at 979-417-6120 and Chief Al Roth at 979-235-0010.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association
11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church East Columbia, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. Contact Blanca Ochoa at bochoa5000@gmail.com or 979-799-5184.
May 7
Sweeny Pride Day
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Backyard Park, 1664 Main St., Sweeny. Parade, cake auction, beautiful baby contest, cornhole and washers tournaments, barbecue cookoff, men’s bakeoff and more. Presented by Keep Sweeny Beautiful. Call 979-548-3321.
River’s End Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser
11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the firehouse, 12070 FM 2918, Brazoria. Pulled pork sandwich plates $12, live and silent auctions, raffle and more. Call Gloria Powell at 979-417-1505, Tracy Woodall at 979-482-4626, Darrell Powell at 979-417-6120 and Chief Al Roth at 979-235-0010.
BCFA Heifer and Steer Validation
7 a.m. to noon at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton All heifers showing in commercial heifer show must be validated on this date. Call 979-849-6416 or email contactus@bcfa.org.
Brazosport Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Clute. Presenting “Dreams of Youth,” featuring the winners of the 2022 Whit Phillips Memorial Young Artist Competition. Tickets $25 adults, $22 seniors/veterans and $16 students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.bcfas.org.
“Annie Jr.”
7:30 p.m. in the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. First presentation of Brazosport Center Stages Penguin Project featuring special needs performers ages 10 to 21 and their peer mentors. Tickets $16. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.bcfas.org.
Spring Astronomy Day
4 to 10 p.m., at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Call 979-265-7661 or visit brazosportcenter.org.
May 8
“Annie Jr.”
7:30 p.m. in the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. First presentation of Brazosport Center Stages Penguin Project featuring special needs performers ages 10 to 21 and their peer mentors. Tickets $16. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.bcfas.org.
