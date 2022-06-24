West of the Brazos communities will celebrate the Fourth of July with food and fun, some on Independence Day and some shortly after.
Beginning at noon July 4, a short patriotic program will kick things off in West Columbia at the American Legion Sands Weems Memorial Pavilion, 219 Veterans Park Drive in West Columbia. Afterward, the public is invited to enjoy free food and drinks until 4 p.m.
“Basically, we have a family-friendly celebration for the Fourth of July, starting at 10 a.m. and go until about 4 p.m. And it’ll have complimentary hot dogs and chips and drinks for everybody and the family. So we’re going to have bounce houses, a waterslide, a sno-cone machine, train ride, washer and horseshoe contest. And it’s gonna be a big deal for the community,” American Legion Post 503 commander Sandy Weems said.
Ensuring people know the holiday isn’t just about food and fireworks also is part of the purpose.
“I hope they learn a little bit about Independence Day for our country,” Weems said. “So many times, people think these holidays are just holidays. But American Legion wants to emphasize that the Fourth of July is our independence day. And we hope that people will take a few minutes and think about our independence, how we gained that independence and what it means to us.”
Chris McCann, West Columbia’s tourism and economic development director, said activities begin at 10 a.m. and also feature bounce houses, a water slide, washer and horseshoe contests, a train and fire truck rides.
At dark, the city and H-E-B will sponsor backyard fireworks at the West Columbia Little League Field at 317 Magnolia Ave.
Sweeny Chamber of Commerce will host an Old-Fashioned 4th of July at Backyard Park beginning at 6 p.m. The free fun includes face painting, snow cones, hot dogs, sack races and a tug-of-war. Bring cash to participate in the 50/50 raffle. Fireworks begin at around 9 p.m.
“It’ll be open to the public. It’s kind of a gift to give back to the community, a thank you to the community. Everybody’s welcome,” Chamber Executive Director Sarah Pierce said.
The Brazoria Lions Club is sponsoring the city’s traditional Celebrate America, which will take place July 9. This is the fourth year the club has sponsored the patriotic event.
Fun begins at 5 p.m. with inflatables, a rock wall, mechanical swing and food vendors in the First Baptist Church parking lot, 101 San Bernard St. Fireworks begin about 9 p.m.
