Southern Brazoria County represented District 25-4A well this season with three playoff teams, two fighting for a spot in the UIL Class 4A softball state championship and one team making it to the title game.
Sweeny won the district, followed by Needville, Columbia and Brazosport to round out the playoff teams.
Columbia’s Madison Hornback was named the most valuable player of the district, with teammate Braylynn Henderson getting chosen as the defensive player of the year; and Brazosport’s Cristina Zuniga as the offensive player of the year.
Other individual honors included Needville’s Jessalyn Gregory as the newcomer of the year and Makayla Smith as the pitcher of the year.
Sweeny’s Darian Harris was named as the district’s coach of the year in her first season.
Sweeny (11-1, 31-10) made it to the UIL 4A state championship game and fell to Liberty, 5-0.
Columbia (9-3, 33-10) also had an incredible year making it to the Region IV final against the Lady Dogs.
Making first-team all-district for Sweeny were Corie Byrd, Brianna Strother, Alyssa Boozy, Ma’rya Quarles and Karli Glaze. Joining them were Columbia’s Mariah Velazquez, Briana Yanez and Chandi Johnson.
Others representing the first team were Brazosport’s Breanna Brege and Emily Dohle; Stafford’s Izabella Morales; Needville’s Fayth Hoover, Kourtney Carter, Bree Winkelman and Cadence Kovarcik; and Bay City’s Savannah Fernandez and Alyssa Gonzales.
Second-team selections included Sweeny’s Cierra Turner, Berlynn McLaren, Larissa Reynolds and TryNytie Clark; and Columbia’s Kate Kondra, Alyssa Lewis and Cameron Creswell.
Other selections were Stafford’s Arisa Lemelle and Jovaughna Mendez; Needville’s Camryn Frick, Shelby Kaack, Jaycie Croatt and Kayleigh Moye; and Bay City’s Kaelyn Kopecky and Emilee Eidlebach.
Honorable mentions for Sweeny were Caydance Lobdell and Trinity Moses, and for Columbia were Kimber Moraw, Brittyn Hardwick, Lynzi Thompson, Adrianna Phillips, Grayci Chaney and Katelynn Lewis; and Brazosport’s Lizet Jimenez, Lily Castillo and Christine Leal.
Making the Academic All-District list were Columbia’s Katelyn Lewis, Kondra, Alyssa Lewis, Velazquez, Phillips, Hornback, Henderson, Creswell, Yanez, Thompson, Moraw, Hardwick and Chandi Johnson; and Sweeny’s Moses and Alena Thayer.
