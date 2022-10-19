Oct. 19
Brazoria County Fair Events
9 a.m. to midnight at 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25; buddy night coupons available at NAPA Auto Parts and TJ’s Lube Shop. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Special Children’s Day activities. Youth rodeo series shootout 2:30 p.m. in the arena. W.F. Pavillion Concert: Swanson Brothers 8 p.m. Admission $12 adults 16 and older, $5 ages 7 to 15, 6 and younger free; family passes $30. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Teens Murder Mystery
5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
GMZ Young Adult Night
7 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Fall revival with the Rev. Steven Benson of New Deliverance Church in Houston. Call 979-798-8362.
Annual Pumpkin Patch
Daily until 6 p.m. through Oct. 31 at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Pumpkins $5. Take photos with your children. Hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Oct. 20
Brazoria County Fair Events
9 a.m. to midnight at 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Free admission day. W.F. Gonzales Pavillion Concert: Bad Habit 7 p.m. Free admission day. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Houston Food Bank Food Distribution
3 p.m. at First Baptist Church Sweeny, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny. Call 979-548-5117.
Food Preservation
6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Preparing Wills
4:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Oct. 21
Brazoria County Fair Events
9 a.m. to midnight at 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Student art auction 6 p.m. in the auditorium. Ranch rodeo 7 p.m. in the arena. Mutton Bustin’ 8 p.m. in the arena. W.F. Gonzales Pavillion concert: Shane Jenkins & Los’ Wages Band. Open Air Concert: La Soledad & La Marquinaria Nortena 9 p.m. at the MEGlobal Main Stage. Admission $12 adults 16 and older, $5 ages 7 to 15, 6 and younger free; family passes $30. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Asleep at the Wheel in concert
7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets are $50 adults; $45 seniors/FAS/BC employees, and $20 students/children. Call 979-230-3156.
Halloween Bash Lock-In registration deadline
Must register by Friday for event 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Teens 12-18 welcome with signed permission slip. Costumes, food, candy, games, and music. Call 979-798-2372.
Oct. 22
Brazoria County Fair Events
9 a.m. to midnight at 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Chicken scramble 2 p.m. in the livestock show arena. Kitchen Pride Bake Show & Rice Plus Cook off 5 p.m. in the entertainment hall. Open Air concert: Giovannie & The Hired Guns 9 p.m., Read Southall Band 11:30 p.m. in the MEGlobal Main Stage. Admission $12 adults 16 and older, $5 ages 7 to 15, 6 and younger free; family passes $30. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Bobby Reed’s Reunion Show
7 p.m. at Brazoria County Civic Center Theatre, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at door. Featuring Hello Texas Band, Jody Cameron, Eric Curtis, Jim Black, Bad Bob, Larry Schoppe, Brett Bousley. Call 979-345-3335 or 979-482-0915.
Ghosts Along the Brazos
6 to 11 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Take a spooky stroll around the grounds and listen to tales about the ghostly heritage of the area. Kid-friendly event. Food and drinks available for purchase. Call 979-345-4656.
Bring Your Own Pumpkin Painting Party
Noon at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Oct. 23
First English Lutheran Church 95th Anniversary
10:15 a.m. at the church, 3615 College St., Damon. Luncheon to follow services by Pastor Laura Olson and Pastor Jamie Olson. RSVP appreciated. Gift card raffle tickets $5 each. Call Margie Meffore at 979-235-9530.
Church fundraiser
9 a.m to 1 p.m at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 219 CR 762 Brazoria. $10 pulled-pork sandwich plates. Contact Tina Robledo at 979-798-2288 or stjoseph@brazoriainet.com.
Oct. 25
State of the County Luncheon
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Life Foursquare Church, 501 Karankawa St., Angleton. Member and nonmember group tables available. Registration $40 elected official and members, $50 nonmembers. Booth space available $125. RSVP 979-233-2223 or admin@bchispanicchamber.com.
Story Time
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Adult Book Club
3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Discussing “Lone Stars” by Justin Deabler. Call 979-345-3394.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.