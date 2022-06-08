SWEENY — The wind blew thick through the trees and the insects produced a rhythmic buzz as members of the West Brazoria Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8551 and its Women’s Auxiliary gave the veterans laid to rest in the county’s small-town cemeteries the solemnity and dignity required of the occasion.
While Labor Day traditionally ends with a jovial atmosphere, Memorial Day starts off the summer season asking Americans to take a deferment from what for many is a day off from work, a beach trip and/or a backyard barbecue, in order to pay their respects to the men and women who sacrificed their time or even their lives for the United States and its people.
Placing flags at the sites of service members, the veterans offered the gravest of thanks to those who have moved on before them throughout communities including West Columbia, Brazoria, Sweeny and Danciger.
“If there are any veterans out there, I invite you to come up stand with us, because you belong right here,” Commander Glenn James of the VFW said as he began the ceremony in Sweeny.
He began recitation. “As long as two comrades survive, so long with the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States render tribute to our heroic dead,” he said.
The ceremony is not a long or complicated one, taking about 10 minutes and consisting of the placement of a wreath and three flowers of red, white and blue to symbolize the virtues of those who stood up for freedom. With nine stops, it still showed a commitment for the fallen.
While some of their stops have been in place for many years, others are more recent additions, making sure their occupants are not forgotten. One such cemetery is McGrew, a short walk from the Sweeny Cemetery and the resting place of some of the county’s Black veterans.
Donna James of the Auxiliary said they were asked why they weren’t doing their ceremony at McGrew. The answer was simple: “We didn’t know it was there,” she said, adding, “It was overgrown.”
The site was cleared, and the men of the VFW made sure that those laid there and other off-the-beaten path cemeteries were just as honored on Memorial Day as those in the more well-known sites.
Bubba Finley was at the Sweeny ceremony, greeting people from his lawn chair, set up near the graves of two of his brothers. A veteran himself, he’s the only one left of four sons who all were part of the armed services.
“I got hurt in October of 1968. I’m a disabled vet, but I try to make it every year,” Finley said.
He tries to honor his brothers on days like Memorial Day.
“It means a lot to me because I know what they went through. I know what sacrifices they made also,” he said.
Later in the day, West Columbia’s American Legion post hosted its annual Memorial Day ceremony at the post’s grandstand. It began with the color guard, provided by volunteers from the Brazoswood Air Force Junior ROTC. There were also younger members of the American Legion participating in the ceremony.
This infusion of new blood is music to the ears of Post 503 Commander Sandy Weems. He said he hopes to continue his relationship with the ROTC in the future, especially with the specter of the last two years still lurking over some of the most senior members of the post.
“COVID knocked us down,” Weems said.
They helped make sure it didn’t keep the Legion from what it sees as its annual duty. The ceremony’s annual traditions included the recitation of a new poem by Edie Weems and the reading of the names of those Brazoria County’s sons who were killed in action or taken prisoner, from World War II through Vietnam.
West Columbia Mayor Laurie Kincannon summed up the feelings of the crowd with her opening remarks.
“We owe each and every one of you a debt of gratitude,” she said.
Those remarks were expounded upon by County Judge Matt Sebesta, who delivered the keynote address. He speech drew parallels from the sacrifice of area men across battles of the 20th century to the loss of Millard D. Campbell, an Angleton native who died in a 1996 bombing in Saudi Arabia and the bombing of the airport in Afghanistan, which took the lives of 13 service members this last spring.
“They represent the best of a generation,” Sebesta said. “Not only are these diverse men and women forever in our hearts, but for those who knew them, they are forever young.”
It was not Sebesta’s first time being invited to participate in the ceremony. “He’s long been a loyal supporter of the American Legion,” Weems said.
Sebesta reminded the crowd of the high cost of liberty.
“From the American Revolution to the global war on terrorism, more than 1 million veterans have made the supreme sacrifice,” he said. “They died so that we may continue to cherish the things that they loved — God, country and family.”
