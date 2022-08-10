AUGUST 10
SWEENY SENIOR SCHEDULES
Sweeny seniors pick up class schedules. 9 a.m. to noon. Sweeny High School, 600 Ashley Wilson Road, 979-491-8100.
AUGUST 11
SWEENY JUNIOR SCHEDULES
Sweeny juniors pick up class schedules. 9 a.m. to noon. Sweeny High School, 600 Ashley Wilson Road, 979-491-8100.
Church Garage Sale
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Sweeny Family Life Center, 207 E. First St. Call 979-548-2192.
AUGUST 12
Back-To-School Drive
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Frankum A/C and Heating, 109 W. Seventh St., Sweeny. School supplies, bounce house, hot dogs and other goodies. Call 979-548-2665.
SWEENY SOPHOMORES SCHEDULES
Sweeny sophomores pick up class schedules. 9 a.m. to noon. Sweeny High School, 600 Ashley Wilson Road, 979-491-8100.
Church Garage Sale
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Sweeny Family Life Center, 207 E. First St. Call 979-548-2192.
Rummage sale
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, East Columbia. Shop gently used treasures. Cash only. Call 979-345-3717.
AUGUST 13
BRAZORIA VFD OPEN HOUSE
Noon to 4 p.m. at the firehouse, 202 N. Brooks St. Gun raffle, gift card tickets $10 or six for $50. Serving hamburgers, sausage on a stick. Fire demonstrations. Call 979-236-4929.
Church Garage Sale
8 a.m. to noon at First United Methodist Church of Sweeny Family Life Center, 207 E. First St. Call 979-548-2192.
Rummage sale
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, East Columbia. Shop gently used treasures. Cash only. Call 979-345-3717.
Politics Is A Beach Party
10 a.m. at Bay Avenue entrance to Surfside Beach. Free food and drinks, games and cornhole tournament. Sponsored by Brazoria County Young Republicans. Call 832-290-7245 or email brazoriacountyyr@gmail.com.
August 15
WBJH Walk The Schedule
6 to 7:30 p.m. at West Brazos Junior High, 111 Roustabout Drive, Brazoria. Sixth grade students invited to walk their schedule and meet their teachers. Call 979-799-1730.
Columbia High School Meet the Teacher
5 to 7:30 p.m. at the school, 520 S. 16th St., West Columbia. For all grade levels. Visit www.cbisd.com or call 979-799-1720.
Sweeny Junior High Sixth-Grade Orientation
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the school, 800 Elm St. Call 979-491-8200.
August 16
Barrow Meet the Teacher
5 to 6 p.m. at Barrow Elementary School, 112 Gaines St., Brazoria. For students and parents. Visit. www.cbisd.com
Sweeny Elementary Meet the Teacher
4 to 6 p.m. at Sweeny Elementary School, 709 N. Sycamore St. Call 979-491-8300.
Sweeny Junior High Schedule Pickup
4 to 5:60 p.m. at the school, 800 Elm St., Sweeny. For seventh- and eighth-graders. Use gym entrance. Call 979-491-8200
Sweeny Fish Camp
8 a.m. in the gym at Sweeny High School, 600 Ashley Wilson Road. For incoming freshman and their parents. Includes schedule pickup, school tour, meet the teachers and counselors. Call 979-491-8100 or email Ckersh@sweenyisd.org.
West Columbia Elementary Meet the Teacher
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the school, 711 S. Gray Ave., West Columbia. Bring school supplies. Call 979-799-1760 or email wceregistration@cbisd.com
WBJH Walk The Schedule
5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at West Brazos Junior High, 111 Roustabout Drive, Brazoria. 7th grade students invited to walk their schedule and meet their teachers and 8th grade students to follow at 7 to 8 p.m. Call 979-799-1730.
August 20
Day of Remembrance
11 a.m. remembrance ceremony,. 2:15 p.m. oral histories and scanning at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Share family history through oral interviews, family photos and archiving documents. Call 979-345-4656.
Varner Hogg Market Day
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free admission during market hours. Call 979-345-4656.
Fish Fry
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbia United Methodist Church , 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Drive-thru or dine-in. $15 plates. Call 979-345-4642.
Teen Advisory Board
11 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Seeking teens to advise on teen programming. Call 979-798-2372.
Aug. 27
Wild Peach Market
5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 21155 Highway 36, Brazoria. Vendors, live music, food. Call 979-480-3223 or email. wildpeachmarket@gmail.com.
September 3
CHS Homecoming Dance
8 to 11 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. $10 tickets cash only. Call 979-799-1720.
September 17
Varner Hogg Market Day
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free admission during market hours. Call 979-345-4656.
October 1
Roughneck Blowout 2022
5 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 508 Bernard St., West Columbia. Food, Music, entertainment, and live/silent auction. info@columbiaheritage.com.
