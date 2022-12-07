This past summer the Levi Jordan Plantation State Historic Site became Brazoria County’s second such designation out of only 34 total state historic sites across Texas. Consisting of 92 acres, it is at the intersection known as Four Forks where FM 521, CR 324 and CR 316 meet.
There were nearly 30 similar cash crop plantations within less than 30 miles from the site.
In contrast to the showplaces along the Mississippi River, these plantation owner’s homes were relatively modest.
Many are gone. Brazoria County’s second state historic site at the Varner-Hogg plantation in West Columbia is an exception. Thanks to the Texas Historical Commission, Levi Jordan’s 1854 plantation house is another.
Originally more than 2,200 acres, the site was operated with enslaved labor by Georgia native Levi Jordan and his family for 17 years from 1848 in 1865. Some of Jordan’s descendants still own property and live near the LJPSHS.
In 1866, Jordan bought the Shadrach Rowe plantation for his grandsons, J.C. and C.P. McNeill, excluding the Cedar Lake church graveyard where Jordan would later be buried in 1873. Between 1866 and 1873, Jordan leased the site to Robert Stanger, whose relatives still live in Brazoria County.
In 1867, the Freedmen’s Bureau approved contracts for the following formerly enslaved people to work as sharecroppers at the site: Robert Drayer, Henry Woodington, Nat Nathaniel, James Modkins, Patton Livingston, Joseph Mahay, Geo. Bowers, Moscow Holmes, Wilson Spiller, Samuel Devins, Pendleton Spiller, Charles Carter, Walter Brown, George Holmes, Thornton Spiller, Jno. McNeil, Josiah Guist, Dan’l Boxton, Robt. Smith, Boss Henkins, Isaac Volbun, Thornton Spiller, Davis Jones, Edward Jones, Aaron Grist, Shadrich Grist, Anthony Baker, Holland Sherman, Jno. Greenwood, Doctor Hendrick, Rueben Dondden, Bill Meddis, Simon Shuler, Andrew Watson, Geo. Taylor, Jefferson Davis, Rufus McPherson, Edward Simmons, Richard M, Morgan Timms, Rebecca Timms, Emily Bowers, Francis Greenwood, Peggy Mack, Amanda Holland, Sarah Hollands, Julia Mack, Martha Nathaniel, Elvira Woodington, Palatine Holmes, Easter Buxton, Margaret Sherman, Sylvia Holmes, Caroline Grimes, Louisa Jones, Elsie Spiller, Laura Holmes, Mahala Grist, Elyn Shuler, Laura Devins, Louisa Grist, Effie Mack, Mary Grist, Recy Sherman, Antonio Hendricks, Alfred Jones, Julia Holmes and Clayborn Holmes. (Please note that the spelling is the result of reading old-fashioned writing by this author).
Other documents show that between 1873 and 1876, Henry Sibley, Walter Brown, Doc Hendricks, Charley Holmes, Promise McNeill, Maniel McNeill, Holland Sherman, Jonathan Greenwood, George Holmes, Daniel Boxton, Isaac Holmes, John Jackson, Thornton Spiller and Samuel Bevins pledged crops grown there in exchange for cash/credit from local merchants.
Families descended from people who were enslaved by Jordan and his family still live in the area. After Emancipation, they bought property of their own and some created settlements connected to churches, which often served as schools and social centers. These settlements adopted the names of former plantation sites (Mims) or other landmarks (Hinkle’s Ferry.)
Another Jordan grandson inherited the site in 1876, a year after a hurricane damaged the former slave quarters as well as the church and cemetery where Jordan was buried.
A 1980s-era written history of Grace United Methodist Church on CR 316 states. “In 1876, most of the people from the Jordan plantation moved to the Mims plantation where a colored school had been organized.”
In 1876, former slave Solomon Johnson paid taxes on 235 acres on the Joseph Mims League and gave two acres of it to build a schoolhouse. Johnson’s brother, Jerry, was reported to have been close friends with J.C. McNeill even though McNeill was the head of the San Bernard Rifles, organized to “maintain order” after Emancipation.
Three great-grandsons inherited the site in the 1880s but nearly lost it for their debts to Harris Masterson (a wealthy, well-connected relative by marriage) in 1891. In January 1892, one of them, Charles Martin, sold 41 acres of the former Jordan Plantation for $520 in mortgage notes to Claiborn Holmes, tenant farmer and child of a Jordan Plantation slave whose name he bore.
Harris Masterson bought Holmes’ mortgage from Martin and sued Holmes’ widow in 1908 for the unpaid part of the mortgage. In response to the citation, the widow wrote in long-hand cursive, “If I can’t get you to consent to be merciful with me, I shall not go to any court to seek mercy” and outlined her argument for an equitable solution. She concluded, “Now Mr. Masterson, I am looking to you to decide this matter but to no court. I hope to have the pleasure of hearing from you at once. Yours Truly, Hester Holmes.” Masterson took the 41 acres in a default judgment in 1911.
The LJPSHS is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $5 for children 6-17. These fees will gain the visitor access to LJPSHS and Varner-Hogg.
