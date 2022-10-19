The 23rd annual Swing for a Cure Golf Tournament was Oct. 1 at the West Brazos Golf Center in Wild Peach. Phyllis Stedman said about $10,000 was raised for Sweeny Community Hospital’s free mammogram program.

She said the program helped 61 women last year. The event is presented each year by West Brazos Ladies Golf Association. T-shirt sponsor was Running with Scissors out of Damon, and the title sponsor was Phillips 66.

Winning teams were:

Flight 1

First: Bonita Anderson and Cyndi Russell

Second: Sweeny Community Hospital’s Stephanie Crowder and Veronica Scott

Third: Sweeny Community Hospital’s Chesney Sisson and Jennifer Kucera

Flight 2

First: Margie Davis and Melissa Olson

Second: Suzette Peel and Sandy Picard

Third: Brigid Breazeale and Vickie Hickner

