John Austin was born in New Haven, Connecticut, on March 17, 1801, to Susan Rogers and John Punderson Austin. As a young man, he went to sea as a common sailor. He joined the Long Expedition in New Orleans in 1819.
The Texas State Historical Association describes the Long Expedition, named for its commander, James Long, as an early attempt by Anglo-Americans to take control of Texas from Spain. The expedition was mounted by U.S. citizens in the Natchez, Mississippi, area who were opposed to the boundary of the Louisiana Purchase. The expedition attracted recruits with a promise of a league of Texas land to every soldier.
Austin and the others failed and were imprisoned in Mexico. Upon release, having heard of Stephen F. Austin receiving land grants from Mexico, he joined his distant cousin as one of the original 300 settlers. They became close friends.
According to the Houston Business Journal, John Austin’s deed described his grant as “two leagues of land in the form of a square on the Buffalo Bayou at the place where the two main branches of said Bayou come together to swell the stream.”
Maybe because of the family connection or the warm relationship between John and Stephen, John Austin received an unusually large land grant of 8,856 acres on July 21, 1824 (Houston History Magazine, February 2014).
HGJ describes John Austin’s reaction to his good fortune, “There was a time-honored practice among the colonists when they received their land. According to his grant, ‘The said John Austin, on being given the real and personal possession of said land, shouted aloud, pulled grass, threw stones, planted stakes, and performed the other necessary ceremonies.’”
On Jan. 20, 1824, John Austin became the bonded constable of San Felipe.
With financing from Stephen F. Austin, John Austin bought a cotton gin on Buffalo Camp Bayou in July 1825 (Houston History Magazine, February 2014). A few months later, he developed a partnership with Stephen’s brother, James Brown Austin. Their partnership involved developing a mercantile store, grist mill and cotton gin in Brazoria. John Austin’s interests grew to include cattle and shipping businesses.
In 1831, he became port officer and later alcalde (first mayor) of the Brazoria Municipality. John became a leader of the independence or War Party developing to seek independence from Mexico.
He was commander of a group of citizens known as the Brazoria Militia that took the Mexican fort at the Battle of Velasco on June 26, 1832.
The Texas State Library and Archives Commission states, “The schooner Brazoria was a small vessel commanded by William J. Russell. During the battle of Velasco, the Brazoria carried soldiers and cannons to support the militia troops commanded by John Austin. The cannons had been removed from the Ariel, the first steamboat in Texas, which had been wrecked and was rotting in the San Jacinto River.”
Austin accepted the surrender of General Domingo de Ugartechea and signed the Turtle Bayou Resolutions. As a result, he was elected brigadier general of the Brazoria Militia.
At the age of 32, John Austin and two of his daughters died of cholera in the 1833 epidemic. His burial details are unknown, but he did die at Gulf Prairie (now Jones Creek). His wife Elizabeth survived and married Dr. Thomas F. L. Parrott on Jan. 18, 1834.
John Austin’s father inherited his upper two league grants. On Aug. 26, 1836, Elizabeth and Thomas sold the lower half of John Austin’s league on Buffalo Bayou to Augustus and John Allen for the proposed town site to be named Houston.
A marker placed by the Daughters of the Republic of Texas in 1936 designated John’s homesite. It can be found at the end of Pleasant Street in Brazoria.
