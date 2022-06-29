WEST COLUMBIA — Progress requires planning and sacrifice, and the city’s growth also means additional parking will be needed.
“We’re trying to prepare for growth. We’re planning ahead,” said Chris McCann, West Columbia tourism and economic development director,
Earlier in the year, city crews cut down several trees at Town Park to make way for parking, and now work has begun in earnest on the project. Signage for the Columbia Rosenwald School was removed and stored as well as the plaque and fountain dedicated to J.D. Elliott.
“We don’t have any downtown parking,” McCann said. “There is a new business going into the movie theater, and there is no parking with it, and it’s safer for people to park off Brazos Street.”
Matula & Matula Construction won the contract from the EDC and the West Columbia City Council this month for the project, which is estimated to cost $244,012. All costs are paid for by West Columbia’s EDC.
“The project will help with parking for events at the Pocket Park, the Columbia Historical Museum and Rosenwald School,” City Manager Debbie Sutherland said.
The new parking consists of 37 concrete spaces, including handicapped spaces, along East Clay Street in front of the Rosenwald School and near Wintle & Co. on South Broad Street at the corner with Clay Street, where the old City Hall was.
