April 6
United Way of Brazoria County VITA Program
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at United Way of Brazoria County, 4005 Technology Drive, Suite 1020, Angleton. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low-to-moderate income taxpayers of all ages. Bring social security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents including 2019 and 2020 tax returns. Call 979-849-9402 to schedule an appointment.
April 9
Adopt-A-Beach Clean Up
9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Stahlman Park, and Quintana Beach County Park. Help get rid of trash and litter along the beach. Call 979-864-1541.
Spring Astronomy Day
4 to 10 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences at 400 College Blvd., Clute. Take a safe look at the sun during daylight hours and gaze at the stars at night. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
April 12
AARP Tax-Aide
Noon to 4 p.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2019 and 2020 tax returns. Call 979-341-9322.
Celebrate Recovery
5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
April 14
Free Farmers Market
8 to 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Free; drive-thru only. Call 979-798-2340 or 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
April 15
Bay City’s Egg Hunt
Noon to 3 p.m., at Le Tulle Park, 1135 Highway 35 South Bay City, free event, 18,000 filled eggs, easter bunny photos, games, inflatables, and food trucks, Call: 979-323-1660 or go to parks-rec@cityofbaycity.org.
Betty Love Ryder’s Easter Egg Hunt
2 to 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park, corner of Martin Luther King Street and Fourth Street, Sweeny. Free. Call Betty Lemon at 979-997-6212.
Varner-Hogg’s Easter Egg Hunt
10 a.m. to noon at Varner Hogg Plantation, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free for children 12 and younger. Story time with Governor Hogg and photos with the Easter Bunny. Adult admission $3. Call 979-345-4656.
April 16
Glow-in-the-Dark Easter Egg Hunt
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lighthouse UPC, 501 W. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Free. More than 5,000 eggs; some outdoor activities. Call 979-345-3354.’
Bird Banding
8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory. 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. See birds up close and to learn about bird migration. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
April 21
Free Farmers Market
3 to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Sweeny, 402 N Main St., Sweeny. Free; drive-thru only. Call 979-548-5117 or 979-239-1225, or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
April 22
San Jacinto Festival
4 p.m. to midnight at American Legion grounds and West Columbia City Hall, West Columbia. Trade days, Kid Zone, Belle pageant, car show, live music, food and more. Call 979-345-3921.
April 23
San Jacinto Festival
6:30 am. 5K/1K, 10 a.m. parade, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. trade days, Belle coronation, Rotary Shrimp Boil, Fish Fry and Auction, car show, local entertainment, cookoff awards, food and more. Events at American Legion grounds and around City Hall. Contact the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce at 979-345-3921 or email westcolumbiachamber@gmail.com.
April 30
Habitat for Humanity Fundraiser
8:30 a.m. to midnight, at American Legion Mattson-Ringgold Post 503 Hall, 219 N. 14th St., West Columbia. Vendor and craft show, musical performances by various artists. Ages 13-19 free, 15 to 19 $15, 19 and older $35. BYOB and lawn chairs. Call Mary Montague 979-418-1222 or Cynthia Heffernan 979-215-6713, or visit texascda.org/2022-habitat.
