Join Friends of the River San Bernard for fun, food and a live auction at the “Sail Away on the MV San Bernard” fundraiser Oct. 1. It’s a fantasy adventure aboard a fantasy ship during a fantasy cruise at the real FOR Community Center, 20450 CR 510-B, on the banks of the San Bernard.

During the 6 p.m. boarding, guests will be welcomed with a colorful lei and a toddy of Caribbean rum. The MV San Bernard galley will be preparing fried catfish and shrimp cooked on site. A Port of Call scheduled on the fantasy cruise itinerary is a stop at “Treasure Island,” where there will be a live auction.

The annual fundraiser has provided Friends of the River the opportunity to accomplish an impact on river issues and projects that include:

Environmental

Commissioned a $10,000 Environmental Impact Study to identify potential and existing environmental impact conditions of San Bernard water quality

Sponsor a Texas Stream Team monthly water testing program

Sponsor the Trash Mash annual river cleanup

Holds four-times yearly Adopt a Highway cleanups on two miles of FM 2611

Supervise a Natural Land Conservation Easement of two miles of river bank

Continue to actively pursue reopening the mouth to the Gulf of Mexico

Education

Offers college scholarships totaling $12,000 to graduating high school seniors at San Bernard watershed high schools

Hold free public education programs, including past programs on septic system maintenance, flood awareness, boater safety, household well maintenance and gardening at the FOR Community Center.

Hold the River Rangers program for fifth-graders that explores the San Bernard River watershed

River Promotion

Support Independence Day and Christmas Boat parades

Hold a monthly social “Breakfast on the Bernard”

Support a social media website www.sanbernardriver.com with mass emails sent regularly to registered parties

Hold twice-yearly public meetings with FOR updates about current challenges facing the river

Hold the annual October fundraiser at FOR Community Center

Participate in the San Bernard Santa Christmas toy drive for needy children

Buy your trip ticket now. Tickets are $20 for “early bird special” available now and $25 the night of the fundraiser. Limited number of tickets available. To order call Brett at 713-206-5899.

For information about FOR San Bernard, go to www.sanbernardriver.com.

