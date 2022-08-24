Join Friends of the River San Bernard for fun, food and a live auction at the “Sail Away on the MV San Bernard” fundraiser Oct. 1. It’s a fantasy adventure aboard a fantasy ship during a fantasy cruise at the real FOR Community Center, 20450 CR 510-B, on the banks of the San Bernard.
During the 6 p.m. boarding, guests will be welcomed with a colorful lei and a toddy of Caribbean rum. The MV San Bernard galley will be preparing fried catfish and shrimp cooked on site. A Port of Call scheduled on the fantasy cruise itinerary is a stop at “Treasure Island,” where there will be a live auction.
The annual fundraiser has provided Friends of the River the opportunity to accomplish an impact on river issues and projects that include:
Environmental
Commissioned a $10,000 Environmental Impact Study to identify potential and existing environmental impact conditions of San Bernard water quality
Sponsor a Texas Stream Team monthly water testing program
Sponsor the Trash Mash annual river cleanup
Holds four-times yearly Adopt a Highway cleanups on two miles of FM 2611
Supervise a Natural Land Conservation Easement of two miles of river bank
Continue to actively pursue reopening the mouth to the Gulf of Mexico
Education
Offers college scholarships totaling $12,000 to graduating high school seniors at San Bernard watershed high schools
Hold free public education programs, including past programs on septic system maintenance, flood awareness, boater safety, household well maintenance and gardening at the FOR Community Center.
Hold the River Rangers program for fifth-graders that explores the San Bernard River watershed
River Promotion
Support Independence Day and Christmas Boat parades
