SWEENY — After four seasons at the helm as Sweeny Lady Dog basketball head coach, Dwayne Stevens has decided to take a step back to concentrate on family.
During his time with the Lady Dog program, Stevens helped lead them to four playoff appearances, including this past season where they won District 25-4A with a 12-0 record and were 29-4 overall.
“It’s just time for a break because I’ve been doing this since 1997 and for all of these years I’ve never had a full Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s break,” Stevens said. “It’s just come down to that time where I want to enjoy some of that, and plus that I have hunting dogs. This will now give me time to spend hog hunting with my dogs.”
Stevens started coaching girls basketball out of the blue. He started his coaching career in 1997 with Shiner St. Paul as a football coach, he said.
“We were very successful in football,” he said. “But about two weeks before the start of girls basketball, a coach had resigned … and the athletics director came over and told me that I was all they had so I had to coach them that year.
“I never intended to coach girls, but we ended up in the state semifinals that year and have been coaching girls since.”
In his first season with the Lady Dogs, Stevens took them to the regional quarterfinal round.
“Sweeny was the first place that I was coming to that had a program that didn’t have problems winning games,” Stevens said. “Most of the places I had been to were more like rebuilding a program that hasn’t won. For whatever reason I’ve been blessed to win every where and when I came to Sweeny it was about maintaining the winning program. A big part of the way I coach is about expectations because I’ve always expected to win. But some of it is the good blessing of God.”
Building relationships with his players has been a big part of his success in coaching girls basketball, and it continued at Sweeny.
“I think the biggest thing that drew me to coach girls was that in some instances wherever I was, I was able to give girls a positive role model in an adult male,” he said. “I was a father figure to many girls who didn’t have fathers or had bad experiences with men. The strong relationships that I built with some of the girls over the years was a big draw to me. And plus that first group that I had in Shiner, they would run through a wall for me and its been like that every where I’ve been.”
Stevens departs with a 88-36 record overall.
“We came in to a real good thing here. When Randy (Lynch) hired me, he allowed me to bring my assistant coach with me who helped me turn around the Fort Bend Travis program around,” Stevens said. “Prior to going to Travis, they had never had a winning season in school history and for Sweeny, we had a group of girls who were used to winning and the only thing that changed was their coaches.
“Sweeny tends to have athletes and they will continue that in the future.”
