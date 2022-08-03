Back to school service and backpack blessings Contributed Story Aug 3, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in West Columbia will provide a special blessing over students and teachers and collect school supply donations at its service at 9 a.m. Aug. 14. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST COLUMBIA — St. Mary’s Episcopal Church would like to send all educators and students back to school with prayers and blessings for a year filled with God’s wisdom, guidance and protection.Residents are invited to bring their backpacks, tote bags and book bags to the church’s service at 9 a.m. Aug. 14th to receive a special blessing from the Rev. Paul Wehner.All students will be given a backpack tag reminding them that God is with them throughout the day and school year.There will also be a special gift for teachers.At this service, the school donations for West Columbia Elementary will also be blessed.Anyone who would like to make a donation to the church’s back-to-school drive can bring any school supplies to the Aug. 14 service.Immediately following the service, refreshments and fellowship will be hosted in the Parish Hall.St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is at 201 E. Clay St. in West Columbia. 