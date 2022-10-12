Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®. Donates $4000 to address Childhood Hunger at Sweeny Elementary

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority recently donated $4,000 to Sweeny Elementary School to address childhood hunger. From left are Charvela Fearon, First Vice President; Kathy Odom, MTSS Coordinator, Sweeny Elementary; Amanda Parker, Assistant Principal; Denise Papillion, former principal; Michalyn Demaris-Porter, president; Joya T. Hayes, South Central Regional Directo; Daniel Fuller, Sweeny ISD superintendent; Debra Fields-Bell, Sweeny ISD trustee; and Deirdre Barrett-England, second vice president.
SWEENY — Southern Brazoria County was turned pink and green as the “Soaring in Southern Brazoria County” service van transported AKA and community leaders Aug. 27 for a your of the area.
Tea Rose Pearls, an official interest group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, hosted its regional director, Joya T. Hayes on a service area tour through historic and need-relevant areas of the county. Community tour guides were Robert Williams of the Brazoria County NAACP and former Sweeny mayor Dale Lemon.
AKA members also served as tour guides and greeters during the four-hour review of the expansive service area, which includes Angleton, Brazoria, West Columbia, Freeport, Lake Jackson and Sweeny.
The service tour was designed to highlight service work previously done by Tea Rose Pearls as well as provide Hayes with introductions to community leaders and partners with whom the interest group plans to build lasting relationships they carry out Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority program initiatives.
“We look forward to offering impactful and transformative service programs to Southern Brazoria County communities,” Tea Rose Pearls President Demaris-Porter said.
The highlight of the tour was Sweeny Elementary. Tea Rose Pearls previously partnered with the school in 2021 to donate school supplies for students and coats and jackets. This year, along with a generous quantity of school supplies, Tea Rose Pearls presented a donation of $3,019.08, and the regional director added a $1,000 gift to the school. The money marks the official launch of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Childhood Hunger Initiative Power Pack, which will provide holiday and weekend meals to Sweeny Elementary families.
“During our 114-year history of providing service to all mankind, education has always been a core value of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Sweeny Elementary has been an enriching experience today,” Hayes said.
The tour also included stops at Bates Park, Black’s Fairy Meadery, Carver High School, Community Health Network and Greater Mount Zion Church. Each stop was a chance for Hayes to gain knowledge of the rich history of the area and insight on how the group can be of additional support in the Southern Brazoria County.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, an international service organization, was founded in 1908 on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women.
