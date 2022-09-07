Sept. 7
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Sept. 8
Brazoria Chamber Appreciation Luau Banquet
5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the gymnasium at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St. Catered dinner, live music, silent and live auctions and awards ceremony. Individual tickets $35 members, $40 nonmembers; reserved table for six $230; corporate table for eight $500. Call 979-798-6100 or email BrazoriaChamber@brazoriachamber.net.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Sept. 9
“Steel Magnolias”
7:30 to 10 p.m. at Dow Arena Theater, 400 College Blvd, Clute. A tight-knit group of Louisiana women gather regularly at Truvy’s beauty salon to bond, dish and offer advice on everything from motherhood to tragedy and loss. Admission $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661.
SEPTEMBER 10
BRAZORIA LIBRARY BASH
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 620 S. Brooks St. Brazoria Community Library Association-sponsored event with kids’ activities, craft vendors, sno-cones, food trucks and silent auction. 979-798-2372.
SADDLE SERIES
6 p.m. at Victory Church Arena (old Armadillo Ballroom), 37310 FM 521, Brazoria. Also Sept. 17, Oct. 1. Events include figure 8 barrels, cloverleaf barrels, pole bending. Text 979-236-6908 for information.
“Steel Magnolias”
7:30 to 10 p.m. at Dow Arena Theater, 400 College Blvd, Clute. A tight-knit group of Louisiana women gather regularly at Truvy’s beauty salon to bond, dish and offer advice on everything from motherhood to tragedy and loss. Admission $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661.
Dino-Blocks
11 a.m.to 1 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Teen Button Making
2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Ages 12-18. Supplies provided. Call 979-415-2590.
Jones Creek VFD Annual BBQ
11 a.m. at 220 Peach Point Road, Freeport. $10 plates. Call 979-201-3594.
Alden B. Dow Office Museum Grand Re-Opening
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Free Admission. Call Deborah Duty 979-297-1570.
Sept. 11
DAMON VFD BENEFIT
11 a.m. at West of the Brazos Bar and Grill, 23220 Highway 36, Damon. $15 plate. Drive through or dine in. Live music, live and silent auctions, multi-gun raffle. Call Nicky at 713-202-2597 or Tammy at 979-481-0044.
“Steel Magnolias”
2:30 p.m. at Dow Arena Theater, 400 College Blvd, Clute. A tight-knit group of Louisiana women gather regularly at Truvy’s beauty salon to bond, dish and offer advice on everything from motherhood to tragedy and loss. Admission $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661.
Hurricane Carla 61 Years Later
5:30 p.m. at Brazosport Museum of Natural Science, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Free open to the public presentation on one of the most devastating storms of the 20th century. Call 979-265-7661.
History Talks
2 to 4 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. Free. Discussion of historical events affecting Brazoria County. Contact 979-849-5965 or jamesg@brazoria-county.com.
“Original Documentary Project” Auditions
7 to 9 p.m. at Freeport LNG Theatre, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Participants must be at least 14 years of age and commit to bi-weekly meetings. Call 979-265-7661.
Sept. 12
Grandparents Day Dance
6 to 8 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. $10 per person. Call 979-415-2600.
Sept. 13
“Original Documentary Project” Auditions
7 to 9 p.m. at Freeport LNG Theatre, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Participants must be at least 14 years of age and commit to bi-weekly meetings. Call 979-265-7661.
Sept. 14
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
“Original Documentary Project” Auditions
7 to 9 p.m. at Freeport LNG Theatre, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Participants must be at least 14 years of age and commit to bi-weekly meetings. Call 979-265-7661.
Sept. 17
Varner Hogg Market Day
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free admission during market hours. Call 979-345-4656.
SADDLE SERIES
6 p.m. at Victory Church Arena (old Armadillo Ballroom), 37310 FM 521, Brazoria. Also Oct. 1. Events include figure 8 barrels, cloverleaf barrels, pole bending. Text 979-236-6908 for information.
Sept. 21
Lower Brazos River Coalition Membership Luncheon
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. $32 per person. RSVP recommended. Call Gabe Williams at 979-848-0560.
