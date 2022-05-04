Students at Wild Peach Elementary recently participated in the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge. Receiving a T-shirt for raising $50 or more were, back row, Hutson Schuerg, Rodney Travis, Prince Figueroa, Kain Dishongh, Mattilynn Slough, Arya Roman and adviser Hollie Nail; front, Emma Indian, Jessalyn Almond, Natalie Trevino, Aurora Thomas, Kaydence Pate, Kaden Wilson and Jack Riggs; not pictured, Iyanah Reyes, Gunner Strother.
Contributed photo
Wild Peach Elementary student Prince Figueroa, who collected $412.30, raised the most money in the school's American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge.
Kids Heart Challenge helps students learn about heart health and raises funds to help hearts. Through fun activities, students discover ways to take care of their hearts and brains while practicing kindness, gratitude and learning ways to destress.
Wild Peach Elementary raised $1,850.98 this year. The top fundraiser was Prince Figueroa, who collected $412.30.
Hollie Nail has been coordinating this event at Wild Peach Elementary for the past 14 years and students have raised $40,362.78 since 2009.
Students who raised at least $50 received a free T-shirt.
