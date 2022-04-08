The West Columbia Rotary Club is expecting a large turnout April 23 for its 46th annual Shrimp Boil, Fish Fry and Live Auction.
Serving will be between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Sands Weems Memorial Pavilion at the West Columbia American Legion Hall, 219 N. 14th St.
Rotary Club President Chris Miller said the Shrimp Boil and Fish Fry, held annually to coincide with West Columbia’s San Jacinto Festival, is the local Rotary Club’s primary fundraiser each year. Profits will benefit student scholarships and community projects the Rotary Club supports.
“This is the 77th year of the Rotary Club in West Columbia and we are proud to have played a big part in the San Jacinto Festival for the last 46 years,” Miller said. “The money we make from our auction and shrimp and fish plate sales goes to a good cause.”
Tickets for the shrimp boil and fish fry can be purchased at Prosperity Bank, City Hall and the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce office for $15 per plate. Plates will be available for takeout also.
“Tickets are also available from any West Columbia Rotary Club member,” Miller said.
Local businesses and individuals attending the Shrimp Boil and Fish Fry are encouraged to stick around after the meal to bid on the many auction items that have been donated to the Rotary Club for this event.
