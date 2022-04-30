Sweeny educators will be recognized with the highest legacy honor in the district at the Walk of Honor event on Sweeny Pride Day.
On May 7, following the parade, former educators of Sweeny ISD will receive plaques which are replicas of the monuments that will later be set at the Walk of Honor site outside Sweeny High School.
Honoring educators, alumni and supporters of the district is a fairly new project that began about five years ago, said Sweeny ISD Trustee Connie McAda, chairwoman of the Walk of Honor committee.
“We select the best of the best who made Sweeny ISD what it is today,” McAda said.
McAda nominated Peggy Ellis, a former Sweeny ISD educator and school board member for seven years who pushed to create the Walk of Honor.
“She spearheaded the project,” McAda said. “She was also instrumental in creating the innovative reading program.”
Ellis taught high school and junior high language arts and reading during her 29-year career in the district. Ellis is also a 1958 graduate of Sweeny. She’s lived in Sweeny since 1942.
“I loved working with kids and trying to find new ways to inspire them to do well,” Ellis said.
Humbled by the nomination, Ellis doesn’t like to talk boastfully about herself, she said.
“I have lots of my kids come up to me and recognize me and say they were glad I was their teacher,” Ellis said.
She assumes her chartering of the project and recognition from former students are the reasons she is nominated.
“It feels very nice,” Ellis said.
Ellis is on the library board and interested in kids’ reading, and she is still very active in the community, she said.
Doug Reid, who died in February 2021, is another Walk of Honor winner. Reid was a coach and American history teacher at Sweeny High School. He coached freshman football and then varsity and track and field. He started his teaching career in 1963 and worked in the Sweeny District for 22 years, said his wife, Ella Reid.
His proudest achievement was winning the state track meet in 1992 with the Sweeny Bulldogs, she said. In 2003, the district changed the name of its annual track invitation to the Doug Reid Bulldog Relays.
“He felt like it was his responsibility to do everything he could to make sure that they reached their full potential whether it was in the classroom, on the field or on the track.” Ella Reid said.
“What’s green will grow,” was Doug Reid’s motto.
“He wanted the kiddos that he worked with … to learn everything they could about American History and be able to remember some of the things that made the country what it is,” Ella Reid said.
Both of his sons became coaches, following the legacy of their father.
When asked what this honor meant to her, Ella Reid became emotional.
“We felt like we needed to keep his memory alive here … to honor the hard work he put in here,” Ella Reid said. “It means a great deal to me. I know he would say, ‘Oh, you don’t need to do this.’ I wanted to do something to keep his memory and his achievements. He loved this community. He loved being a coach. He loved being a teacher in the Sweeny Independent School District and he loved his Bulldogs.”
The final honoree is Peggy Ford, who died in October. She was survived by her son Derek Ford, stepson Darren Ford and her husband, Ronnie Ford, who spoke on her behalf.
Peggy Ford taught in Sweeny ISD for 33 years and had a total of 35 years of service in education. She taught third-, fourth- and fifth-grade music.
Peggy Ford encouraged and challenged her students, he husband said.
A story he likes to tell about his wife involves their son, Derek, who Peggy Ford had the opportunity to teach. She did not treat him any differently than her other students, Ronnie Ford said. When a report was due and he hadn’t turned in the paper, she was ready to fail him if it didn’t get it done.
“If she would treat her own son that way, you can imagine how she was with the others,” Ronnie Ford said.
“People loved her. She was a disciplinarian. She treated everyone fair,” he said.
Ronnie Ford, no stranger to accolades, believes it’s his wife’s turn to receive recognition.
“She would tell me I thought I was more than a bowl of chips. She’s more than a bowl of chips for someone recognizing her,” Ronnie Ford said. “Her students loved her.”
The Walk of Honor paver project seeks to raise money to fund the plaques given to honorees. Bricks can be purchased in different sizes and personalized with a graduation year, in memory/honor of someone or for businesses, etc. Visit the organization’s Facebook page at SISD Walk of Honor Paver Project.
“Walk of Honor is set in stone, and now we’re honoring the history of Sweeny ISD,” McAda said.
