WEST COLUMBIA — As LaBonne Casey strolled along Broad Street, street corn in one hand, she greeted festival goers, visited with friends and weaved through the crowds. She was exhausted but enormously happy because the 29th annual Light Up the First Capitol was a success.
“The West Columbia Chamber is honored to be a part of this thriving, prosperous town with such a huge heart! A huge thank you to the many organizations, volunteers, staff and others who came together as a community to provide such a great weekend of fun to all,” said Casey, CEO and president of the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
Vendors filled Heritage Hall the weekend of Dec. 3 taking up every spot available, and chamber administrative director Dianne Holleman said kids enjoyed the inflatables right up until the moment she had to pull the plug, literally.
Festivities began Dec. 2 with the opening of the Columbia Rosenwald School for the Giving Tree project. Event organizer Christina DeWitt Matthews said the project took in 25 beautifully decorated Christmas trees that were later taken to local foster families. The public was invited to vote for their favorites.
First prize went to Discovery Days Learning Center for its peppermint-themed tree. Hart’s Automotive won second place with a creative Hot Wheels motif complete with car tracks, pennants and toy cars. Madeline’s of West Columbia took third place with a tree full of gnomes.
Saturday morning kicked off super early with a fitness run at Hanson Riverside County Park sponsored by Grit Fitness. This was the first year for the event and Kenny Stanford said he was pleased that 39 runners completed the 5K. Overall male first place went to Jonathan Stern; second place was Justice Borne and third went to Rafe Borne. Overall female first place went to Charity Borne, second place was Savanah Jackson and third place was Melody Borne. For a complete list of placements, visit Grit Fitness’ Facebook page.
“It was a blast, and we really appreciate everyone that showed up to run and walk with us,” Stanford said.
Hart’s Automotive was the major sponsor of Light Up the First Capitol this year.
“My husband and I wanted to give back to the community, something wholesome and fun,” said new owner Francis Heckler. “With our weather, there’s not a lot of Christmas stuff here in our area, so we wanted to make sure the children had something fun to do with their families and support the local small businesses that are struggling during this time.”
Heckler and her husband, Stephen, helped out all over town during the festival. Stephen popped into Heritage Hallon on Saturday morning and learned that the children’s zone needed hay bales, so he drove over to Feed Store and More in Wild Peach to borrow some. The truck was in service during the parade with employees and their families waving to the crowds along the route.
The parade had more entries than ever this year. Almost 30 organizations participated in the nighttime event. Grand marshal was the history-making Columbia High School volleyball team. Line Cutterz entered a kayaking Santa, but it was West Oaks Church’s life-size gingerbread house that took home the first-place trophy. Second place was First Baptist Church of West Columbia with its two live camels and Walmart’s giant red wagon full of toys took third.
The sweetest part of Light Up the First Capitol took place Saturday night. While Zack Walther’s band played “Small Town Saturday Night,” Mason and Edie Weems danced as children played on the swing set in the adjoining park. Friends and neighbors pulled up folding chairs and visited as LaBonne Casey sang along with the chorus.
