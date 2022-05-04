RIVER’S END — The 18th annual River’s End Volunteer Fire Department BBQ Cook-Off Fund Raiser will be held Friday and Saturday at 12070 FM 2918 in Brazoria.
All cookoff teams are officially requested by the department to enter. The entry fee is $35 per category, which includes brisket, ribs, chicken, beef fajitas and beans.
Again this year, there will be no meat donation to the fire department. Entries must be received before cooking begins. Teams may register, set up and start cooking beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.
Contest judging begins at noon Saturday, beginning with beef fajitas, followed at 1 p.m. by beans, 2 p.m. with ribs, 3 p.m. with chicken and finally 4 p.m. with brisket.
The public is also invited to join in the fun and good food for a good cause.
Dinner will be served starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, consisting of a barbecue pulled pork sandwich plates for $12 each.
A live auction will take place after 4 p.m. Saturday and include five items. A silent auction will run all day Friday and Saturday, closing at 4:30 p.m.
Raffle prizes are a 20-foot aluminum flagpole with 3-by-5-foot American flag donated by Gardner & Martin’ a $400 gift card donated by River’s end Volunteer Fire Department, a Kindle Fire donated by Darrell and Gloria Powell; and a FIRMAN 3550 Portable Generator donated by the fire department. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20.
For entry forms and information, call Gloria Powell at 979-417-1505, Tracy Woodall at 979-482-4626, Darrell Powell at 979-417-6120 or Chief Al Roth at 979-235-0010, or visit www.revfd.com and download the rules and entry form. Payment may be made thru PayPal or at the event.
