Damon — West Columbia Elementary School Teacher Korey Langford gave his fourth-grade students a lesson in agriculture that will likely stay with them a lifetime. Less than a month after school began, the students were boarding the bus for a field trip to Damon and Needville to explore how agriculture affects their lives.
About 100 students, five teachers including Makayla Lipp, Kellie Flenker, Carmela Tribble and Jamie Johnson and several parent chaperones toured the Needville Cotton Co. gin and Damon Farm & Ranch. Depending on the weather, the cotton ginning season usually runs from August through September.
“They were all very fascinated with the cotton gin,” Langford said. “They took us to where the cotton is being separated from the seeds and the bales are being made and packaged.”
He and the kids were amazed at the huge machinery and were mesmerized at the cotton flowing through it, Langford said.
The bus also stopped at Damon Farm & Ranch and learned how the store custom blends feed for area ranchers.
“They enjoyed that too, watching the feed going down into the sack and seeing the technology that they use to weigh it out,” Langford said. “I never thought about how important a feed store is to supplement food for farmers and ranchers.”
He became interested in the field trip through a partnership with the Texas Farm Bureau. Langford has worked for several years with Ag Program Coordinator Deana Fuchs who works for the Brazoria/Galveston County branch. Every few weeks, Fuchs visits the WCE fourth graders and teaches them about a different aspect of agriculture. Through her, Langford learned about the Farm Bureau’s Summer Ag Institute.
“SAI is designed to be a hands-on, immersive experience where teachers truly learn how agriculture is science, math, social studies, technology and so many other subjects they are already teaching in their classrooms,” said Jordan Bartels, TFB associate director of Organization Division, Educational Outreach.
Langford attended the professional development event June 13-16 in Waco.
He said many of the things he learned at SIA align with science TEKS.
“It was a very interesting class about how to incorporate ag into the classroom. We went to a dairy, a cattle farm, a winery, a hydroponic farm, a feed store, but I was fascinated with the cotton gin,” he said.
Fuchs, who arranged the field trip, said she comes from a long line of cotton farmers. Although she spent childhoods picking cotton, she had never been to the gin.
“My father, Donald Fuchs, and my grandfather were cotton farmers,” she said. “I had never gone to the gin. I was just amazed. It was closing the circle for me because I knew so much about cotton, but I had not seen that part.”
The Farm Bureau is a grass-roots, non-profit, member-driven, agricultural organization that helps people in the industry and promotes it with a chapter in every state and county.
“It’s something that I’m passionate about. Kids these days are so removed from agriculture,”Fuchs said.
Look for her at the educational barn at the Brazoria County Fair. She also supports local FFA and 4H chapters, as well as partnering with food banks and many other local organizations.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.