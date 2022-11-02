Nov. 2
Faith & Fitness
8 to 9 a.m. Monday-Friday at First Baptist Church Of Sweeny 402 N. Main St. Free exercise class for women; no child care available. Call 979-548-5117.
Nov. 3
One Nation Under God Luncheon
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 3213 E. Mulberry, Angleton. Tickets $25 donation. Community welcome to visit replica of our country’s most honored monuments. Contact Ro’Vin Garrett roving1018@gmail.com; 979-900-7019 or Dude Payne dpayne@brazoria-county.com; 979-265-3953.
65th Annual Chicken Spaghetti Dinner
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Methodist Church Of Sweeny, 201 E. First St., Sweeny. $12 plates; deliveries must be called in before 9 a.m. to Karen Vogel 979-665-2626. Call Mary Engelhardt 979-417-1373 or 979-548-2193.
Columbia High School Bond Tour
Noon start from Roughneck tent at district office, 520 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Tour of facilities proposed to be demolished and rebuilt with bond Nov. 8 ballot. Call 979-345-5147, Ext. 1111.
Fall revival
7 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. “Encourage the Church” with the Rev. Vincent Hightower of St. Mary’s-Bethlehem AME in Sweeny. Call 979-798-8362.
Nov. 4
Brazosport Symphony League Fall Coffee
10 a.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences Art Gallery, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Open to the public. Call Patty Swords at 979-480-4949.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association
11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church In East Columbia, 119 County Rd 300G, West Columbia. The program will be a memorial service and silent auction for TRTA foundation. Contact Blanca Ochao 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
Nov. 5
Meet Your Ancestor
5:30 p.m. at Historic Old Columbia Cemetery, Jackson St./16th St., West Columbia. Program featuring actors portraying five former judges at their respective grave sites. Free with refreshments to be served at the main gates. Email Tracy Gupton tracg@embarqmail.com.
Levi Jordan Plantation Historical Society
2 p.m. annual meeting at Levi Jordan Plantation State Historic Site, 10510 FM 524, Brazoria. Public invited. Call Ginny Raska 979-798-1628.
Fall city-wide garage sale
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout the city. Call 979-345-3921.
Christmas sale
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center Country Store, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Sale on Christmas merchandise. Call 979-345-5955.
Moonlight Madness
4 to 9 p.m. through downtown West Columbia. Shopping festival begins with hors d’oeuvres, wine and prizes at the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center office, 512 E. Brazos Ave. Limo shuttles shoppers to stores. Live music by Zack Walther Band at the 1836 Pocket Park. Register at moonlightmadness.eventbrite.com; $25 for shopping/goodie bag. Call 979-345-3921.
Nov. 6
Beethoven Symphony No. 6
4 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Concert features Beethoven’s beloved Pastoral Symphony and other classical favorites. Celebrating symphony’s 40th anniversary. Tickets $27. Call 979-230-3156.
Nov. 7
Columbia High School Bond Tour
5 to 7 p.m. from Roughneck tent at district office, 520 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Tour of facilities proposed to be demolished and rebuilt with bond Nov. 8 ballot. Call 979-345-5147, Ext. 1111.
Nov. 10
Fall revival
7 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. “Encourage the Church” with Dr. Stanley Hillard of St. Luke Baptist Church in Houston. Call 979-798-8362.
Food distribution
9 to 11 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church and the Houston Food Bank partner to give away food every second and fourth Thursday, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. gmzchurch.org, 979-798-8362.
Nov. 11
Veterans Day Breakfast
7 to 9 a.m. at Columbia Christian Seniors Citizen Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. For veterans and active-duty personnel. Call 979-345-5955.
Veterans Day Breakfast
7 to 9:30 a.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551, 7011 FM 1459 in Sweeny. Call 979-345-4409
Veterans Day Parade
9 a.m. gathering, 11 a.m. parade from Gazebo Park on FM 524 in Sweeny to Sweeny High School, where program follows at 1 p.m. Call 979-236-3248
Veterans Day Program
9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Sweeny Elementary School,709 N. Sycamore, Sweeny. Fourth graders will perform in the cafeteria to honor veterans and those on active duty. T-shirt sales benefit VOW 22 and Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County. Public welcome. Call 979-491-8300
Vet Fest
6:30 at The Warrior Refuge, 212 N. 14th St., West Columbia. Cookoff; showing new “Top Gun” movie. Contact Ariel Lara at 979-529-6855 or ariel@thewarriorsrefugeus.
Veterans Day Ceremony
5 p.m. at American Legion Sands Weems Pavilion, 219 Veterans Park Drive, West Columbia. All citizens encouraged to attend and honor those whose service and sacrifice secured our freedom. Email at perryhallmarkjr@gmail.com.
Vet Fest
9 a.m. at The Warrior’s Refuge, 212 N. 14th St., West Columbia. Live auction, car show, public barbecue, bike run, vendors, live music by Jackson Avenue and kids activities. Contact Ariel Lara at 979-529-6855 or ariel@thewarriorsrefugeus.
