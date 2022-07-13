JULY 13
Andyroo And The Andyrooniverse
10 a.m. at Brazosport College Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. $5 admission. Contact 979-230-3156 or onstage@brazosport.edu.
American Chemical Society
2 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
“Retrospective”
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Brazosport Art League gallery at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute. Featuring works by BAL member Adalia Maudlin. Runs through Aug. 6. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Cafe Y Pan Dulce With Adult Education Center
9 to 10 a.m. at Pearland Recreation Center, 4141 Bailey Road, Pearland. Morning coffee, pastries, and networking. Come promote your business. Contact event@bchispanicchamber.net or 979-233-2223.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
JULY 14
Free Farmers Market
8 to 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Free; open to the public. Drive-thru only. Call 979-798-2340 or 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”
7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Brazosport Center Stages presents a tale as old as time. Tickets $22 adults, $16 children and seniors. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
DOMINO’S DOUGH PARTY
2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Fun presentation by Domino’s Pizza. Call 979-548-2567.
TOPS (Take off pounds sensibly)
10 a.m. at The Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
JULY 15
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
JULY 16
SANTA ANNA BALL
5:30 p.m. at Brazoria Heritage Foundation Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Re-enactment of historic ball celebrating Santa Anna’s defeat at Fort Velasco in 1832. Proceeds support Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Catered dinner, live and silent auctions, best costume prizes, dancing. Reservations required. $50 ticket, $300 table of six. Call Tissie at 979-345-3335.
Honey Expo
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Free. Meet local beekeepers, raffles, honey tasting, mead tasting, kids activities, silent auction, demonstration, learn about bees and speakers. Visit www.brazoria-countybeekeepers-association.com.
LEGO WEDO
2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Sea Cleaner Challenge. Call 979-798-2372.
Varner Hogg Market Day
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free admission during market hours. Call 979-345-4656.
CRASH DASH
7 a.m. at Grit Fitness, 431 S. 17th St., West Columbia. Obstacle course race for all fitness levels. Visit www.gritgamesocr.com.
Planetarium Show
1 p.m. in the BASF Planetarium at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd. Clute. Explore the relationship between the Earth, moon and sun in this humorous, children-oriented full-dome film. Admission $5 adults, $3 children 12 and younger. Visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Bird Banding
8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. See birds up close and to learn about birds migration through the Brazosport Area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
JULY 18
READING MAGIC SHOW
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. TDECU presents John O’Bryant. Call 979-798-2372.
JULY 19
SEA & SHORE
2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Texas Master Naturalists presentation about local sea creatures. Call 979-798-2372.
Story Time
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
JULY 21
Free Farmers Market
8 to 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Sweeny, 402 N Main St. Sweeny, Free; open to the public. Drive-thru only. Call 979-548-5117 or 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org
SEA & SHORE
2 p.m., West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Texas Master Naturalists presentation about local sea creatures. Call 979-345-3394.
OCEAN WATER TRIVIA
2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Fun for families. Call 979-548-2567.
JULY 22
Free Farmers Market
6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Shady Acres, 18034 CR 463, Brazoria. Trade, buy or sell your goods. Email pastorsteve@fbcshadyacres.org.
