The holiday spirit is in full swing after a rousing start last weekend. Look for more frivolity beginning Thursday with an evening of festive music at the Columbia High School band concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. Students will be dressed in ugly sweaters and Santa hats.
Drive over to Sweeny High School Friday evening. The theater students are hosting the Jingle Jamboree from 5 to 7 p.m.
The evening includes games, snacks, pictures with Santa and live performances.
The big event this weekend is Christmas in Brazoria on Saturday, sponsored by the Brazoria Chamber of Commerce. Festivities get underway at noon at the Brazoria Heritage Foundation Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St.
The grounds and building will be packed with activities for all ages. No admission charged.
Free entertainment abounds including the Barrow Elementary choir and Jana’s School of Dance.
Enjoy free admission to Bebe’s Barnyard, a mobile petting zoo. Enjoy free games including Farm Frenzy, the Dixie Twister chair swing, Volcano Island rock wall and Airborne Adventure.
Chamber Executive Director Ashley Lancaster said Foundation CEO Dr. Bob Schwebel will be dishing up his famous chili in the cafeteria.
Eat a bowl with all the trimmings or pile it on a hot dog or make a deluxe Frito pie. The foundation will also serve soups and sandwiches.
Take free photos with Santa from 1 to 4 p.m. Look for the craft fair from noon to 5 p.m. and be sure to enter to win a free stocking.
Saturday evening stake out a spot along the San Bernard and watch the boat parade beginning at 6 p.m. The event begins at the FM 521 bridge and ends at FM 2611 in Churchill. There is no entry fee or registration needed. Just decorate and light something that floats and join the queue. Questions? Call Linda Wright at 979-264-3052.
On Sunday, be sure to hear the River Oaks Quartet perform at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 402 N. Main St.
