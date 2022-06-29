June 29
Tom’s Fun Band
10 a.m. at Brazosport College Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. $5 admission. Contact 979-230-3156 or onstage@brazosport.edu.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
JUNE 30
PROFESSOR HUGHDINI
2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Magic show sponsored by TDECU. Call 979-548-2567.
Fishin’ Fiesta: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weigh station open at Freeport Parks Department, 500 Brazosport Blvd. Offshore and inshore mini-tournaments. Hosted by Freeport Host Lions Club. Registration information at fishinfiesta.com. Call 979-236-0393.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Ocean Painting
2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. All supplies provided. Call 979-345-3394.
July 1
Fishin’ Fiesta
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. weigh station open at Freeport Parks Department, 500 Brazosport Blvd. Offshore and inshore mini-tournaments. Hosted by Freeport Host Lions Club. Registration information at fishinfiesta.com. Call 979-236-0393.
Homeschooling 101-Where to start
6 p.m. at Refined Coffee Company, 209 Parking Way St., Lake Jackson. Ask questions and get real answers from knowledgeable veteran homeschool mamas. Email contact@allianceforhomeschoolfreedom.com.
July 2
Fishin’ Fiesta
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weigh station open at Freeport Parks Department, 500 Brazosport Blvd. Offshore and inshore mini-tournaments. Firework display at dusk. Hosted by Freeport Host Lions Club. Registration information at fishinfiesta.com. Call 979-236-0393.
Breakfast with Belle
10 a.m. to noon at Dow Arena Theatre, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Admission $20. Sold out. Photo opportunity available. Call 979-265-7661.
Kites Take Flight
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Surfside Beach at second free beach entrance, 221-201 CR 257E, Freeport. Flying kites, family friendly and all ages welcome. Register at event for free kites. Weather permitting. Email info@inspirationalcrossroads.com.
July 3
Fishin’ Fiesta
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weigh station open at Freeport Parks Department, 500 Brazosport Blvd. Offshore and inshore mini-tournaments. Hosted by Freeport Host Lions Club. Registration information at fishinfiesta.com. Call 979-236-0393.
The Living Room Independence Day Celebration
2 to 10 p.m. at 5081 CR 631, Brazoria. Waterslides, barbecue, fireworks and worship. Call 979-709-8052.
July 4
A Hometown Celebration
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Sands Weems Memorial Pavillion, 219 Veterans Park Drive, West Columbia. Free food, water slides, train and fire truck rides, washer and horseshoe contest. Call 979-345-3123.
Honoring Clarence E. Sasser
Noon to 2 p.m. at American Legion post, 812 W. Miller St., Angleton. Contact Gloria Leflore 281-797-6078 or gwcamericanlegionpost835@gmail.com.
Old-Fashioned 4th of July
6 p.m. at Backyard Park, 1664 Main St, Sweeny. Free food, sno-cones, games and more. Call 979-548-3249.
Backyard Fireworks
9 p.m. or dark from West Columbia Little League Field, 317 Magnolia Ave., West Columbia. Call 979-345-3123.
Freedom Fireworks 2022
6 to 9:30 p.m. at Le Tulle Park, 1135 Highway 35 S., Bay City. Music, games and food trucks. Call 979-323-1660.
JULY 5
ADVENTURES WITH ONYX
2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Presented by U.S. Coast Guard. Call 979-798-2372.
JULY 7
SEA & SHORE
2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Texas Master Naturalists presentation about local sea creatures. Call 979-548-2567.
JULY 12
CHICKENS TO CHILDREN
2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Presented Texas A&M AgriLife. Call 979-798-2372.
JULY 14
DOMINO’S DOUGH PARTY
2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Fun presentation by Domino’s Pizza. Call 979-548-2567.
JULY 16
LEGO WEDO
2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Sea Cleaner Challenge. Call 979-798-2372.
Varner Hogg Market Day
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free admission during market hours. Call 979-345-4656.
JULY 16
CRASH DASH
7 a.m. at Grit Fitness, 431 S. 17th St., West Columbia. Obstacle course race for all fitness levels. Visit www.gritgamesocr.com.
