11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
May 26
Sea Center Texas Fishing Orientation
9 to 11 a.m. at Sea Center, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. For ages 16 and older. All fishing supplies provided. Email seacenter@tpwd.texas.gov.
Marines Of The Texian Republic
6 p.m. at the Brazoria Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Local researcher Andrew Hall will introduce the audience to the history and legacy of the little-known Marine Corps of the Republic of Texas. Free. Call Jennifer Caulkins at 979-864-1208.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Oil Painting Class
9 a.m. to noon at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $65 monthly for members, $75 non-members. Introduction to color theory, elements of landscape. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
May 27
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
May 28
Paddling Event
9 a.m. to noon. Bring own boat or borrow one of ours. Great for families and first-time paddlers. Location TBA. Call 979-864-1152 or email mikem@brazoria-county.net.
May 30
Free veterans family breakfast
7 to 9 a.m. at St. John’s Lodge No. 5, 313 Jackson St. West Columbia. Call 979-345-3929.
Memorial Day Ceremony
5 p.m. at American Legion Mattson-Ringgold Post 503, 219 Veterans Park Drive, West Columbia. All ages welcome. Speaker will be Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta. Pavers to be installed and dedicated. Call Sandy Weems at 979-313-8611.
June 10
Brazoria Chamber No-Name BBQ Cook-Off
Registration now open for event, which will be June 10 and June 11. $100 entry. Categories include Friday Night Feast, fajitas, chicken, ribs and brisket. Kids Que entry $10. Contact Ashley at 979-798-6100 or BrazoriaChamber@brazoriachamber.net.
