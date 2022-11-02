Damon ISD trustee Carolynn Gillin resigned her board seat at the Oct. 20 meeting. Gillin was appointed to Position 1 in August 2020. Her name is on the Nov. 8 ballot for re-election against challenger Jeff Morales, who goes by the last name Zavala.
Gillin did not return calls and texts for comment. It is not known if she will serve her four-year term or resign again if she wins the election.
Zavala, 31, has two children, ages 2 and 3. He is originally from the south side of Houston and works in construction. He said his community experience includes setting up events for the Damon area.
Board president Helen Noble said the school board bylaws dictate that “if someone resigns in the middle of their four-year period, then the board appoints someone to fill that position. They have to be elected to fill that unexpired term at the next election date.”
The Nov. 8 ballot will show six open seats, including Gillin’s Position 1.
Position 2 is an expired term and Bubba Schneider is running for re-election. He is unopposed.
Position 3 is an expired term and Ami Bishop George is also running for re-election. She is unopposed.
Position 4 is an unexpired term currently filled by Jason Soileau. He was appointed to the board in August.
Position 5 is filled by Noble, and her seat is not up for re-election until 2024.
Position 6 is an unexpired term currently filled by Virginia Cruz Morris who was appointed in 2021. She is running unopposed.
Position 7 is an unexpired term currently filled by Tracy M. Eversole. She was appointed to the board in January.
Because Gillin’s seat was challenged, she and Zavala were sent questionnaires by The Facts. Each candidate was sent three identical questions and asked to keep their responses to 300 words or fewer.
Gillin did not respond to multiple phone and email attempts to participate. Zavala’s answers are provided with minimal editing.
QUESTION
Damon is experiencing more than typical turnover within its school board. How long do you feel an appropriate term length for the board would be for you and why?
Zavala: I don’t have an appropriate term length for me. I will go as long or little as I am allowed to, as long as I can make each day worth it while I’m in such position.
QUESTION
An appropriate balance between the desires of parents and voters of school districts on one hand and the power of school boards, education professionals and teachers’ unions on the other is currently under fierce debate. How much sway do you feel parents should have in deciding what is appropriate for the curriculum?
Zavala: I think parents should be very involved, always keeping a respectful mindset. That way they can be comfortable knowing what their kids are learning and doing, but also trust the board enough to know that they are in good hands.
QUESTION
The school district has improved its STAAR performance from a D to a B. Where should the focus now lie in continuing to raise the school’s scores?
Zavala: The focus should be in paying more attention to each student individually, because not every kid learns the same way as the other. Some can read a book and learn, while others need more hands-on activities.
