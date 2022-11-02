SWEENY — City Council was boiling over when it came to the touchy subject of the water project at its Oct. 18 meeting. A 12-month project has stretched into 36 months.
City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi asked council to consider terminating its contact with Texas Pride Utilities LLC.
Council ultimately decided to accept the contractor’s updated timeline under heavy provisions. Among them, council will check progress at the November meeting. Council also warned that the roads must be clear for the Veterans’ Day parade on Nov. 11.
Texas Pride co-owner Luis Guerra said, “I can promise you and guarantee you that we can get this job done, if not 100 percent, then 95 percent before the end of the year.”
Koskiniemi cited quality control problems, delays, a carousel of project managers. The city’s engineers, Strand Associates, also expressed frustration with the process, indicating they accepted some of the blame for the delays, but were ultimately hamstrung by the contractor.
“I’ve met with Texas Pride three times since I’ve been here, and we never saw any significant improvement,” Koskiniemi said, drawing attention to Guerra who attended the meeting.
She added, “The improvement would persist for a week or less and it would be the same old, same old. No-call, no-shows from the crews, never got a work schedule, and I’m not saying that to beat you guys down, but we’ve had so many issues on this that my recommendation to council is to call the performance bond.”
To terminate the contract, the city could have called the surety bond and caused the contractor to find a new company to perform the work at the original price or walked away and rebid the project. Both options would have taken several months.
Guerra said, “I’m one of the owners of the company, and I’m here not passing the buck, but absolutely taking responsibility for what’s happened. We’ve failed the city. We’ve failed the residents. As part of the ownership team, I’ve failed my employees because I didn’t supervise them enough.”
Texas Pride’s submitted revision would finish phase one of the project by the end of the month. Connections on Hackberry Street would be finished by Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Second Street would be addressed the following week and Main Street leading up to Christmas.
The city’s website includes a color-coded map of the water improvement project. Visit sweenytx.gov for more information.
In other business, the idea of allowing voters to change the city’s ordinances regarding sale of wine or mixed drinks with its limits in a restaurant. While the city only had a discussion on the topic, it was positively received and council indicated they would not be opposed to it appearing on the ballot for Sweeny resident to decide.
Other items were tabled including how to use American Recovery Act funds for community projects. In executive session, members were chosen for the Crime Control and Prevention District. Councilman Bill Hayes resigned from the committee due to what he saw as potential conflicts of interest with his placement on the Economic Development Corp. New members include retiree Larry Cissna, educator Megan Smith, volunteer fire fighter James Christian and Front Range CPR owner Woodrow Tolley.
The next meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at City Hall, 102 W. Ashley Wilson Road.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.